St. Kitts Global Creatives Set to Headline Creative Arts Convention

St. Kitts-born or rooted local and overseas-based global creatives, including Niesha Tweed Bell, Chavez Procope, Ivan Berry, Dr. Tamu Browne, Janelle Williams, and Ozelle Martin, are set to headline the upcoming Creative Arts Convention in St. Kitts from August 31st to September 7th.

Neisha Tweed Bell

Neisha Tweed Bell is an award-winning creative visionary with 20 years of experience in brand and product marketing at global companies like Meta (Facebook), Ogilvy, Dentsu, and Publicis. Known for her people-first storytelling, Neisha has driven creativity, innovation, and inclusion in her work. She also mentors and teaches, aiming to give back to the creative community through her business, Next Level Up.

Chavez Procope

Chavez Procope, from Upper Cayon, St. Kitts, is a Lead Product Designer at CashApp in Atlanta, Georgia. His diverse career includes work in Responsible AI at Meta and contributions to AR glasses design. As an entrepreneur, Chavez founded Shop Express and Akses, showcasing his dedication to St. Kitts’ growth.

Ozelle Martin

Ozelle Martin is a seasoned trademark attorney with over six years of experience providing exceptional legal services to entrepreneurs and small businesses. Her unique blend of branding, marketing, and trademark prosecution expertise helps clients protect their intellectual property and achieve their business goals.

Ivan Berry

Ivan Berry, a native of St. Kitts, is an international music management and artist development expert. With a career spanning various roles, including major label executive and music publisher, Berry has been instrumental in the success of many artists. He is focused on developing “The Business Of Music” in the Caribbean through his company, 360Artistry.

Dr. Tamu Browne

Dr. Tamu Browne is an educator and entrepreneur dedicated to uplifting women, fostering innovation, and harmonizing entrepreneurship with technology in the Caribbean. Through her organization, Innovative Education and Training Solutions, she supports Caribbean female entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders, promoting value-driven businesses.

Janelle Williams

Janelle Williams, a licensed and certified hair stylist, is the owner of Jahair Salon and an instructor of braiding classes in Sandy Point. With over 30 years of experience, Janelle has expanded her business to international levels and aims to create successful female entrepreneurs through her skills and knowledge.

These esteemed presenters will share their expertise and experiences, offering valuable insights to attendees at the Creative Arts Convention. This event promises to be an inspiring and enriching experience for all participants, showcasing the incredible talent and potential of St. Kitts’ creative community.