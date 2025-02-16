The Historic 2015 Election Victory: A Turning Point for St. Kitts and Nevis



By Sheldon A. Pemberton -Chairman of P.A.M.o



Lest We Forget—Honoring the Legacy of the PAM | CCM | PLP Team Unity Government



On February 16, 2015, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis witnessed one of the most transformative political victories in the nation’s history. After 20 years of Douglas-led Labour rule, the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM), and the People’s Labour Party (PLP) united under the banner of Team Unity to secure a decisive win at the polls. This election was not just about changing a government—it was about reclaiming democracy, restoring economic integrity, and giving power back to the people.



The 2015 Victory: Breaking the Chains of Authoritarian Rule



For two decades, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) controlled the government with policies that centralized power, suppressed economic diversification, and burdened the nation with high debt. The people demanded change—an end to financial mismanagement, victimization, and corruption. Team Unity, led by Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris -PLP, Hon. Dr. Shawn Richards -PAM and Hon. Mark Brantley -CCM provided that change.



The election of 2015 was a people-driven revolution, with PAM, CCM, and PLP overcoming a system designed to resist political transformation. The victory broke the cycle of one-party dominance and introduced coalition governance, proving that national progress was bigger than any one political party.



Achievements of the PAM | CCM | PLP Team Unity Government (2015–2022)



The Team Unity administration made significant strides in economic development, governance, and national unity. Their policies transformed St. Kitts and Nevis, ensuring widespread prosperity and sustainable growth.





1. Economic Revitalization & Debt Reduction





✓ Largest Reduction in National Debt:

• Team Unity brought down the national debt from over 160% of GDP to less than 60%, achieving one of the fastest debt reductions in the Caribbean.



✓ Growth of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program:

• Under Team Unity, the CBI program became the world’s most respected, attracting record investment and funding key national projects.



✓ Tax Relief for Citizens & Businesses:

• Lowered taxes on small businesses and removed VAT on essential items, making life more affordable.





2. Governance & Anti-Corruption Reforms





✓ Strengthened Democracy & Accountability:

• Introduced policies ensuring greater transparency in government spending and procurement processes.

• Ended the culture of victimization and political intimidation in government workplaces.



✓ Constitutional Integrity Restored:

• Respected the rule of law and protected the rights of Nevisians in the federal framework.





3. Housing & Infrastructure Development





✓ Largest Expansion of Affordable Housing:

• Built thousands of new homes for low- and middle-income families through the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and private partnerships.



✓ Road & Highway Upgrades:

• Expanded the Kim Collins Highway and upgraded key road networks to reduce traffic congestion.

• Improved rural road infrastructure to enhance connectivity.



✓ Solar Energy & Water Security Initiatives:

• Invested in renewable energy projects and improved the island’s water supply infrastructure.





4. Healthcare & Social Welfare Transformation





✓ Construction of New Health Facilities:

• Expanded hospital services and built new community health centers for better healthcare accessibility.



✓ Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP):

• Introduced direct cash assistance to the most vulnerable families, reducing poverty and improving quality of life.



✓ Increased Salaries & Benefits for Public Servants:

• Raised government workers’ salaries and improved retirement benefits.





5. Education & Youth Development





✓ Expansion of Scholarships & Skills Training:

• Hundreds of students received scholarships for higher education and technical training abroad.



✓ Digital Transformation in Schools:

• Introduced ICT in education, equipping students with modern tools for learning and innovation.





6. Strengthening National Security





✓ Crime Reduction & Community Policing:

• Implemented a comprehensive crime-fighting strategy that significantly reduced homicides and gang activity.

• Invested in modern police equipment, training, and technology to strengthen law enforcement.



✓ Border Security & Immigration Reforms:

• Upgraded border control systems to enhance security and maintain the integrity of the nation’s immigration policies.





7. Support for Small Businesses & Agriculture





✓ Financing for Entrepreneurs:

• Established the Entrepreneurial Development Fund, providing capital to small business owners.



✓ Investment in Local Farmers:

• Revitalized agriculture and food security programs, supporting local farmers with resources and technology.



The Legacy of 2015: A Roadmap for the Future



The victory of Team Unity in 2015 was more than just a political milestone—it was a movement that reshaped the future of St. Kitts and Nevis. It demonstrated that unity, progressive policies, and strong leadership could drive national development.



Today, as we reflect on that historic election, we must also recognize that the work is not yet complete. The lessons of 2015–2022 remind us that St. Kitts and Nevis thrives when governance is transparent, economic opportunities are inclusive, and leadership puts people over politics.



Lest We Forget—We Must Move Forward!



As we approach the next chapter in our nation’s history, we must build on the foundation laid by the PAM | CCM | PLP administration. The future of St. Kitts and Nevis depends on strong leadership, economic empowerment, and a renewed commitment to national progress.



The spirit of 2015 must live on. PAM remains committed to transforming St. Kitts and Nevis, ensuring that no citizen is left behind. Let us remember, let us rebuild, and let us rise together!

