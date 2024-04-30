Former Speaker and SKN Labour Party Const# 8 Leader, Curtis Martin, Assumes Role as Acting Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health Announces Mr. Curtis Martin as Acting Permanent Secretary

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, April 30, 2024 [Ministry of Health] — In a move aimed at revitalizing the healthcare landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Health has appointed Mr. Curtis Martin as the Acting Permanent Secretary. This strategic decision, announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, signals a proactive step towards addressing the pressing healthcare challenges facing the nation.

Mr. Martin, a former Speaker in the National Assembly, Chairman of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Constituency #8 group, and esteemed member of the Social Security Board, brings a distinguished portfolio of leadership experience to his new role. While Mr. Martin may not possess direct experience within the healthcare sector, his reputation as a prominent HR expert and trainer underscores his capacity to enact transformative change.

The announcement comes amidst growing concerns over the deteriorating state of the healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis. With healthcare outcomes on a downward trajectory, Mr. Martin’s appointment is seen as a strategic intervention to halt this decline. Leveraging his expertise in policy development, human resource management, and strategic planning, Mr. Martin is poised to spearhead initiatives aimed at reversing the existing challenges.

“I am honored to step into the role of Acting Permanent Secretary, and I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance our healthcare system,” expressed Mr. Martin. “Together, we will focus on innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to achieve our vision of a healthier future for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

As Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Martin will oversee the implementation of critical health programs and lead the Ministry’s response to public health issues. His leadership is expected to bring strong guidance and stability to the Ministry during this pivotal period of transition.

Dr. Terrance Drew, emphasizing his confidence in Mr. Martin’s abilities, stated, “I am confident that Mr. Martin’s leadership will bring strong guidance and stability to the Ministry during this transition period.”

The Ministry looks forward to Mr. Martin’s contributions and remains optimistic about the future of health services under his stewardship.

Martin is a well known and prominent SKN Labour Party activist and is probably best known as being the speaker who infamously delayed the tabling of a Motion of No Confidence for an amazing 26 months in the St.Kitts and Nevis National Assembly.