STATE WITHIN A STATE OR PRIVATE CITY ? AG WILKIN DEFENDS SSZ AS FULLY SELF-SUSTAINED WITH OWN UTILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin has sought to reassure the public about the controversial Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act, but in doing so has raised fresh debate about the future shape of development in the Federation.

In recent comments, the AG emphasized that the SSZ model is designed to be fully self-sustaining — complete with its own water, power, and infrastructure — and insisted this sets it apart from traditional Special Economic Zones (SEZs). He described this as a positive feature, noting that it reduces any strain on national utilities and places responsibility for infrastructure squarely on developers.

A SELF-CONTAINED ENCLAVE

The AG’s statements, however, have sparked renewed concern among citizens and analysts who argue that a development entirely detached from the island’s grids, services, and infrastructure raises profound questions about integration and sovereignty.

If an enclave is fully self-contained — with its own systems, services, and facilities — it may require little to no direct connection or interaction with the rest of the island. Critics caution that this could give the appearance of a “state within a state” or a “private city” operating inside the Federation’s borders, even while formally remaining under national jurisdiction.

The question being asked is simple but serious: if such zones are designed to function independently, what meaningful role will the wider population have in them beyond limited service-based employment?

REMOVAL OF ACREAGE REQUIREMENT

Another point of contention is the removal of the minimum acreage clause from the Bill. The AG argued that this eliminates claims of a potential “land grab,” stating that any development agreement must still be debated and approved by the Nevis Island Assembly.

While this provides a measure of oversight, observers point out that the absence of a minimum land size threshold leaves the scope of potential projects very broad. Some warn that the flexibility could be beneficial in attracting investment, but also carries risks of piecemeal or large-scale projects being negotiated without clear upfront limits.

TRUST, TRANSPARENCY, AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Mr. Wilkin has urged the public to trust the legislative process, reminding that elected representatives in Nevis retain authority to approve or reject any SSZ development agreements. He further noted that if the public is dissatisfied with decisions taken, they ultimately have the power to hold leaders accountable at the polls.

Yet, questions remain. How much transparency will there be around negotiations with developers? Will the promised self-sustainability also mean isolation from local economic flows? And will the benefits to Nevisians and Kittitians go beyond short-term jobs in construction and maintenance?

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The SSZ legislation has reignited a national debate about what kind of development model best serves the Federation. Supporters see the potential for modern, eco-friendly projects funded entirely by private capital. Skeptics, however, caution that if these zones become too detached from the island’s social and economic fabric, they risk functioning more like exclusive enclaves than engines of shared growth.

The ultimate challenge is finding the balance: encouraging sustainable investment while ensuring that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are not reduced to bystanders in their own country’s development.