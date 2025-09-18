BETRAYAL AND BACKPEDALING: PM DREW & AG WILKIN RUN FOR COVER ON INFAMOUS “PRIVATE CITY” SSZ BILL

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The Drew administration’s credibility took another body blow this week as Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin scrambled to distance themselves from the very legislation they both proudly tabled, championed, and passed in Parliament — the now infamous Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Bill, which has ignited national outrage and fears of a looming “state within a state” on Nevis.

A PRIVATE CITY CONCEPT

In a series of eyebrow-raising interviews, both Drew and Wilkin appeared eager to wash their hands of the controversial fallout. Their comments now stand in stark contradiction to the administration’s earlier bulldozing of the SSZ legislation through Parliament despite fiery opposition warnings.

Drew, visibly frustrated, attempted to shrug off responsibility:

“Sometimes I see people trying to pull me in. You can’t pull me into Nevis affairs. If Nevis decided to sell their land here, what does that have to do with me? That is the Nevis Island and it was specific.”

He further insisted:

“Do we have, where are some of the sustainable zones here on St. Kitts presently? There are no sustainable zones. Oh, we don’t have any? No, because this law was just passed. Okay. Yes, there’s no, and there’s no proposal for St. Kitts for any sustainability zone. The Premier has said there’s one for Nevis. I do not want to, I do not want to talk about, to be honest, I don’t want to get involved in the debate that’s happening in Nevis. That is a debate for Nevisians.”

AG Wilkin, who personally piloted the Bill through the National Assembly, has likewise been quick to minimize his own role and now tries to frame the controversy as solely a “Nevis issue.”

DOUBLE STANDARDS EXPOSED

This sudden backpedaling has enraged critics across the Federation, who are accusing the Drew administration of rank hypocrisy, gaslighting, and cowardice. “How dare they pass a law of such national consequence, and then feign ignorance when the people demand accountability?” one opposition activist blasted.

Analysts warn that the SSZ legislation has already cracked the fragile trust between Basseterre and Charlestown. Nevisians fear the Bill opens the floodgates for powerful foreign investors to carve out a private enclave with their own rules, governance, and economy — effectively creating a “country within a country.”

DREW & WILKIN CAUGHT IN THEIR OWN WEB

The Prime Minister and his Attorney General now face a damning perception: that they were either grossly negligent in rushing through legislation they did not fully understand, or willfully deceptive in downplaying the ramifications. Either way, both men stand accused of betraying the very people they swore to serve.

“History will remember this moment,” one political commentator remarked. “Dr. Drew and Mr. Wilkin can run from the debate, but they cannot run from responsibility. The SSZ Bill has their fingerprints all over it.”

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis, once again, are left to grapple with the consequences of a government that legislates first and washes its hands later.