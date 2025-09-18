PRIVATE CITIES LEGALIZED? SSZ ACT NO. 21 OF 2025 OPENS THE DOOR TO SELF-GOVERNING ENCLAVES IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — In what may go down as one of the most consequential pieces of legislation since Independence, the Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Act, No. 21 of 2025 — passed on August 11th and assented to by Governor-General Marcella Althea Liburd on August 21st — has unleashed a storm of controversy. Critics warn that the Act could pave the way for fully self-contained, privately developed enclaves on our soil — complete with their own utilities, rules, concessions, and governance structures.

WHAT THE ACT DOES

The law empowers the Prime Minister, with Cabinet approval — and the consent of the Nevis Island Administration if applicable — to sign Development Agreements with private “Zone Developers” to establish Special Sustainability Zones (SSZs).

These zones, once declared, can have:

Independent infrastructure — developers must provide their own water, power, waste management, health services, and security.

— developers must provide their own water, power, waste management, health services, and security. Zone Bylaws & Zone Governance — rules and guidelines that may differ from national norms, though technically ratified by the National Assembly and Nevis Island Assembly where applicable.

— rules and guidelines that may differ from national norms, though technically ratified by the National Assembly and Nevis Island Assembly where applicable. Sweeping concessions and exemptions — reduced government charges, tax breaks, rebates, and other incentives deemed “proportional” to anticipated benefits.

— reduced government charges, tax breaks, rebates, and other incentives deemed “proportional” to anticipated benefits. Exclusive development rights — timelines, milestones, and protections heavily weighted toward developers’ interests.

THE PROMISE VS. THE PERIL

The objectives of the Act sound noble: sustainable development, renewable energy, food security, eco-tourism, and social protection. On paper, it aligns with the government’s “Sustainable Island State” agenda.

But beneath the glossy language lies a sharper edge:

If an SSZ builds its own water plants, its own power grid, its own health system , and governs itself by its own bylaws, then what ties does it truly have to the wider Federation?

, and governs itself by its own bylaws, then what ties does it truly have to the wider Federation? If SSZ concessions undercut local businesses, will our domestic economy be hollowed out?

If oversight depends on agreements negotiated behind closed doors, will citizens ever see the fine print?

STATE WITHIN A STATE?

The Act openly acknowledges “Zone Governance”, with powers to introduce and amend Zone Laws and Bylaws. While ratification is required by national institutions, the sheer autonomy envisioned has fueled fears of “a state within a state” — or worse, a private city rising on Nevisian or Kittitian land with limited access for ordinary citizens.

In the harshest reading, our people risk becoming service providers in gated enclaves of wealth — “cutting lawns, cleaning toilets, and manning security booths” while the real engines of growth and governance hum behind restricted borders.

A HISTORIC GAMBLE

Supporters call this bold, future-facing legislation that could attract billions in foreign investment and create new jobs. Detractors see it as a historic gamble with sovereignty — a framework that could carve out pieces of our nation and hand them over to developers with unprecedented concessions.

What is clear is this: the SSZ Act fundamentally changes the landscape of governance, development, and ownership in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The burning question now is whether this Act will deliver the promised prosperity — or whether, in years to come, it will be remembered as the law that sold off the soul of the Federation in the name of “sustainability.”