CAYON FC’s KAI TROTMAN EARNS FOUR-YEAR SCHOLARSHIP TO BETHANY COLLEGE IN KANSAS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts & Nevis national goalkeeper Kai Trotman is headed to the United States on a four-year football scholarship to Bethany College in Kansas — a monumental achievement that highlights the power of opportunity, discipline, and community support.

Trotman, who currently plays for Cayon FC in the Premier Division and serves as the second-choice goalkeeper for the SKN senior national team, will join the Bethany College Swedes Soccer Program in Lindsborg, Kansas in August 2025 for the 2025–2026 academic year.

This life-changing opportunity was made possible through the Anti-Violence Football Camp, a youth-focused initiative of the Ministry of National Security, held in partnership with Thru Sport, a UK-based organization committed to steering young people away from crime and violence through football.

From Grassroots to Greatness

Kai Trotman was first scouted during the 2024 Security Forces United Football Club Crime Intervention Summer Soccer Camp, where he impressed Beresford Mack of the Reach One Teach One – Building Bridges to Success program, and Richard Allicock of Thru Life. Both youth development advocates were instrumental in connecting Trotman with US-based Coach Nicholas Goddard, who facilitated the scholarship opportunity.

“Kai’s dedication and talent have been evident from day one,” said Beresford Mack. “It’s inspiring to see him take this step toward fulfilling his potential both on and off the field.”

Richard Allicock added, “This is a proud moment not just for Kai but for everyone who believes in empowering young athletes through opportunity. His success is proof of what’s possible with hard work and support.”

A National Send-Off

Trotman’s departure was marked by a strong show of national pride as Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew joined Beresford Mack, family members, and other supporters at the RLB International Airport to personally see him off.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to further my education and football career at Bethany College,” said Trotman. “It’s a dream come true, and I look forward to the challenges and experiences that lie ahead.”

Bethany College and the Swedes Program

Founded in 1881, Bethany College is a liberal arts institution that competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) under the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). The Swedes Soccer Program is known for producing well-rounded student-athletes with strong values both on the field and in the classroom.

Coach Nicholas Goddard shared his confidence in Trotman’s potential:

“Kai brings a level of discipline and drive that will undoubtedly enhance our team. We are excited to welcome him to the Swedes Soccer family.”

A Story of Hope and Determination

Kai Trotman’s journey is a powerful example of what can be achieved when talent meets opportunity. His success is not just a personal victory, but a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis. It serves as a reminder that strategic community programs, strong mentorship, and national support can lead young people to international success.

The entire St. Kitts & Nevis football community, alongside the nation’s leadership, wishes Kai continued growth and excellence as he begins this promising new chapter at Bethany College.