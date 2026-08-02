STACEY PLASKETT DEFEATS ST. KITTS-BORN TREGENZA ROACH IN USVI DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR PRIMARY

Worked for 34s

Plaskett–Potter ticket secures 4,493 votes and a 1,439-vote victory as turnout reaches 47.75 percent in closely watched territorial contest

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands — Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett has secured the Democratic nomination for governor of the United States Virgin Islands, defeating sitting Lieutenant Governor and St. Kitts-born attorney Tregenza A. Roach in Saturday’s highly anticipated primary election.

Plaskett and her running mate, Senate President Milton E. Potter, received 4,493 votes, finishing 1,439 votes ahead of Roach and Senator Novelle E. Francis Jr., who secured 3,054 votes. Former Senator Donna Frett-Gregory and Rodney Moorehead placed third with 1,975 votes, while 39 write-in votes were recorded. citeturn328143search0turn569305view0

The figures remain unofficial pending the Elections System’s certification process.

The election attracted significant public interest across St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. A total of 9,991 ballots were cast, representing voter turnout of 47.75 percent. Of the 9,561 votes recorded in the gubernatorial contest, the Plaskett–Potter ticket captured approximately 47 percent. citeturn328143search0turn569305view0

Early voting proved decisive. Plaskett and Potter entered Election Day with 3,169 votes, having established a commanding advantage before polling stations reopened Saturday. Their ticket added another 1,324 votes on Election Day to consolidate the victory. citeturn328143search3turn328143search4

The primary campaign focused heavily on whether the unprecedented level of federal funding flowing into the territory had produced sufficient improvements in the daily lives of Virgin Islanders.

The candidates faced questions about the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority, healthcare services, hurricane-recovery delays, public accountability, community safety, housing and the rising cost of living. The three gubernatorial teams often agreed that serious challenges remained but differed sharply over responsibility, leadership and the best path forward. citeturn514914search3turn514914search9turn514914search18

For Roach, the result ends his attempt to move from the lieutenant governor’s office to the territory’s top elected position.

Roach migrated from St. Kitts to the U.S. Virgin Islands at eight years old to join his parents, Victor and Iona Roach, in St. Thomas. He later built a career as a journalist, attorney, educator, senator and lieutenant governor, becoming one of the most prominent St. Kitts-born public officials serving elsewhere in the Caribbean. citeturn328143search2

Roach and Francis mounted a competitive campaign and recorded victories over Plaskett in several St. Thomas-area precincts. But Plaskett’s strong performance across St. Croix, combined with her early-voting advantage, proved too much to overcome. citeturn328143search6

Plaskett, who has represented the territory in the United States Congress since 2015, will now lead the Democratic ticket into the November general election alongside Potter.

Her victory marks a major step in her bid to move from Washington to Government House. And with Governor Albert Bryan Jr. completing his second consecutive term, the 2026 election will usher in new leadership for the territory.

The unofficial results signal a clear message from Democratic voters: they are ready for a different approach. Plaskett and Potter must now turn their primary momentum into broader territorial support as the campaign enters its final and most consequential stage.