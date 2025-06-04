SELWYN “RUSTY” LIBURD BREAKS RANKS — FORMER PAM CHAIRMAN ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT RUN FOR CENTRAL BASSETERRE SEAT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 4, 2025 — In a move that is already stirring conversation across the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, former People’s Action Movement (PAM) Chairman, Selwyn “Rusty” Liburd, has officially declared his independent candidacy for Constituency #2 (Central Basseterre) in the upcoming general elections — whether in 2027 or earlier.

Delivering the announcement in a brief but passionate virtual broadcast from Taiwan, Liburd signaled a new chapter in his political journey, choosing to go it alone rather than return under the banner of any political party.

“My beloved people of Central Basseterre, my dear constituents, friends and fellow citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Liburd began, “It fills my heart with immense pride and an even greater sense of purpose to stand before you today — albeit virtually from Taiwan — to announce my candidacy as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2027 General Elections, or earlier, God willing.”

Liburd’s declaration marks a bold re-entry into national politics, having once served as PAM Chairman (2012–2013) and previously vied for the Central Basseterre candidacy in 2013. Though he lost that bid to Jonel Powell, Liburd’s political ambitions remained strong, culminating in a 2017 campaign for PAM’s Deputy Leader under the theme “Real Change.”

Now pursuing a Ph.D. in Business Administration at Ming Chuan University in Taiwan, Liburd brings a wealth of experience to the race. His academic and professional background includes:

M.A. in International Affairs

M.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication (USF)

B.A. in Public Relations & Marketing

Film and Media training at Full Sail University

Founder of SBL Communications and former host of Rap with Rusty on ZIZ TV.

In his address, Liburd struck a tone of inclusion and open dialogue:

“Central Basseterre voters, I am interested in having a meaningful and productive conversation with you all,” he said, inviting constituents to connect via centralbass25@gmail.com.

The announcement adds a compelling new dimension to the race for Central Basseterre — a constituency known for its fiercely contested elections. With PAM facing internal shifts and the Labour Party facing waning public confidence along with the continued meteoric emergence of the popularity of the PLP, Liburd’s independent bid would definitely add yet another dimension to the already dynamic race that is shaping up for the coveted central Basseterre seat .

One political analyst noted:

“Rusty Liburd represents a different kind of candidate — educated, independent-minded, and deeply familiar with the local political terrain. Whether his message resonates widely is yet to be seen, but his presence cannot be ignored.”

As the 2027 election season begins to take shape, or if early elections are called, Selwyn “Rusty” Liburd’s independent candidacy promises to energize the debate about leadership, representation, and the direction of Central Basseterre.

“Rusty Liburd has been around the political scene for decades, and there’s no doubt he’s passionate about politics. He’s a lifelong learner — always studying, always evolving — and his commentary is bold, intelligent, and often thought-provoking. But let’s be real: while people enjoy hearing his views, he’s never truly been taken seriously as a viable political candidate. There’s a difference between being a political analyst and being someone the people trust to lead.”

— Longtime Resident, Central Basseterre

From Taiwan to Market Street, one thing is now clear: Rusty Liburd is back — and this time, he’s running on his own terms.