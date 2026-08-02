REGGAE ARTISTE AND “BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE” ACTOR RAS AJAI DIES IN PORTMORE

Waterford-raised entertainer Brian Todd Boucher remembered for his conscious music, acting breakthrough and work with Sean Paul’s Dutty Rock camp

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s entertainment community is mourning the death of recording artiste, songwriter and actor Ras Ajai, whose given name was Brian Todd Boucher.

The Waterford-raised entertainer died following a reported firearm-related incident in his community of Waterford, Portmore, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Early reports identified Ras Ajai as being 47 years old.

World Music Views confirmed his passing on Sunday, reporting that the reggae and dancehall performer had died following the incident. Full official details surrounding what happened had not yet been publicly released at the time of publication.

The development has brought sadness across Jamaica’s music and film circles, where Ras Ajai had been steadily building a reputation as a thoughtful and versatile creative voice.

Born Brian Todd Boucher, Ras Ajai was raised in Waterford, Portmore. His musical foundation reportedly began in church before his development was influenced by respected Jamaican musicians Dean Fraser and Tarrus Riley.

He became known for blending reggae and dancehall with social commentary, spiritual themes and reflections on everyday life. His approach was sometimes described as “ghetto gospel”—music rooted in the realities of struggling communities but carrying messages of personal responsibility, perseverance and hope.

Although some accounts indicate that he became active professionally around 2012, the Jamaica Observer reported that he had been recording music since 2008. His catalogue included tracks such as “Di Ras Hot,” “Vice Grip,” “Buss A Bubble,” “Pack Up Yuh Tings,” “Need You Now,” “Tick Up,” “Angel” and “No Drop Ur Guard.”

Dutty Rock connection

Ras Ajai’s career gained additional momentum through his association with international Jamaican superstar Sean Paul and the Dutty Rock Productions camp.

In a 2024 interview, the Jamaica Observer reported that Ras Ajai had been a member of the Dutty Rock team for six years and had completed a 20-date United States tour with Sean Paul.

His work with the label placed him among a developing group of Jamaican talents seeking to take reggae and dancehall to wider audiences while maintaining an authentic connection to the island’s communities.

His 12-track The Recap Album, released in December 2025, brought together several earlier recordings and highlighted his range across conscious reggae, dancehall, lovers rock and spiritually influenced music.

Breakthrough acting role

Ras Ajai also earned international attention through his appearance in the 2024 Paramount Pictures biographical film Bob Marley: One Love.

He portrayed West Kingston figure Claudie Massop, a role that marked his first major acting opportunity. Ras Ajai had reportedly auditioned for another character before being selected for the part that introduced him to movie audiences around the world.

Speaking previously about the experience, he described the opportunity as humbling and expressed gratitude to the Marley family and the film’s casting team.

Though his screen time was limited, the role became an important career milestone and strengthened his belief that Jamaica possessed the talent and cultural appeal to attract more international film productions.

Ras Ajai’s sudden passing leaves another painful space in Jamaica’s creative community. Fans, colleagues and industry stakeholders have begun sharing tributes celebrating his music, his acting achievement and the encouraging messages carried through much of his work.

Further official information surrounding the circumstances of his death is expected as the relevant authorities continue their enquiries.

Times Caribbean extends condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and supporters of Ras Ajai during this difficult period.