St. Maarten Horror: Gunmen Attack OMC Leader Olivier Arrindell and Fatally Shoot His Wife

PHILIPSBURG: Shock and chaos ensued tonight as gunmen opened fire on Olivier Arrindell, leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC), in the Cupe Coy area. Tragically, Arrindell’s wife lost her life in the attack, while Arrindell himself sustained injuries.

Reports indicate that the assailants targeted Arrindell’s vehicle, resulting in fatal shots being fired at his wife, who was seated beside him. Despite his own injuries, Arrindell managed to transport his wife to Sonesta Maho Resort, where she succumbed to her injuries in the taxi parking area.

Arrindell, visibly shaken, addressed his supporters in a video, revealing his injury but withholding details about his wife’s condition. In subsequent updates, he condemned the attack as an attempt on his life and held political parties accountable for what he described as attempted murder.

The incident also involved Arrindell’s young daughter, who was present during the harrowing ordeal.

Police Spokesman Felix Richards confirmed the shooting in the Maho/Cupe Coy area, noting that three individuals were shot, with two in stable condition. Emergency personnel were on-site to attend to the victims and gather further details on this tragic event.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, with authorities working to uncover the motives and identities of those responsible.

This developing story has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting calls for justice and heightened security measures across the region.

Source: St. Martin News Network