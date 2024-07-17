Cabinet Reshuffle in St. Vincent: Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Announces Key Changes

KINGSTOWN: Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has unveiled the first cabinet reshuffle since his Unity Labour Party (ULP) secured a landmark fifth consecutive term in office in November 2020.

In a significant move, former Minister of Public Service, Frederick Stephenson, has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Stephenson succeeds Keisal Peters, who made history as the nation’s first female Minister of Foreign Affairs in August 2022.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed confidence in Stephenson’s capabilities to lead the Foreign Affairs portfolio, emphasizing the importance of continuity and effective governance in navigating the country’s diplomatic relations.

The reshuffle marks a strategic adjustment aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and maintaining momentum in the ULP’s agenda. It underscores the government’s commitment to adaptability and responsiveness in serving the interests of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the global stage.

Details regarding additional changes within the cabinet are anticipated as the government continues to shape its leadership team for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Stay tuned for further updates as developments unfold in the aftermath of this significant #CabinetReshuffle in St. Vincent.