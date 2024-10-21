ST. KITTS-NEVIS RESIDENTS OVER 45 URGED TO GET SCREENED FOR COLON CANCER AS J.N.F. HOSPITAL RECEIVES LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT

Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis aged 45 and older, as well as those with a family history of cancer, are being strongly encouraged to undergo colon cancer screenings. Dr. Mark Grant, Consultant General Surgeon at the Joseph N. France (J.N.F.) General Hospital, issued this important advice during the October 16 edition of InFocus.

With the recent addition of two colonoscopes and two gastroscopes at J.N.F., screening for colon cancer has become more accessible. Dr. Grant emphasized that reaching the age of 45 should be a key motivator for individuals to schedule a colonoscopy, even without symptoms.

“We want people at 45 to recognize that getting a colon screening at this age might protect them for the next 10 years,” Dr. Grant advised. Early screening, he noted, could prevent the need for invasive surgery by detecting and removing precancerous growths before they turn malignant.

Colon cancer, the third most common cancer worldwide and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, can be caught early through screening. The new equipment at J.N.F., donated by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, will ensure seamless operation, allowing one machine to be in use while the other is being cleaned and maintained.

Dr. Grant stressed the life-saving potential of early detection. “Before it becomes cancer, we can just remove it via the colonoscope or gastroscope,” he said. “If left untreated, however, the cancer can become malignant, requiring major surgery with far less favorable outcomes.”

The donation of these essential tools marks a significant step toward improving cancer prevention and care in St. Kitts and Nevis, giving residents more opportunities to protect their health and well-being.