Wrestling Icon HULK HOGAN Dead at 71 – “HULKAMANIA” Takes Its Final Bow

Clearwater, Florida – July 24, 2025 — The world of professional wrestling has lost its biggest icon.

Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea, the most recognized and influential figure in wrestling history, has died at the age of 71. According to reports from TMZ, Hogan passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, surrounded by family.

For decades, Hulk Hogan was the face of professional wrestling — a trailblazing superstar who brought the WWF (now WWE) into the mainstream with unmatched charisma, unforgettable matches, and a signature persona that gave birth to an era known as Hulkamania.

With his trademark yellow and red gear, bulging muscles, and booming voice, Hogan headlined the very first WrestleMania in 1985 and went on to battle a who’s who of wrestling legends, including Andre the Giant, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, The Rock, and even WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

He won six WWE championships, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 by Sylvester Stallone, and redefined sports entertainment through the 1980s and 1990s.

Outside the ring, Hogan became a mainstream celebrity, starring in movies like Rocky III, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Mr. Nanny, and featuring in the VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best, which gave fans a glimpse into his personal life.

Hogan’s public life was also marked by controversy. In 2013, he filed a $100 million lawsuit against Gawker for publishing a sex tape without his consent. The court awarded Hogan $140 million in damages, leading to the site’s shutdown and bankruptcy.

Despite the highs and lows, Hulk Hogan remained a towering figure in pop culture — a symbol of resilience, spectacle, and the larger-than-life theatrics of professional wrestling.

He is survived by his ex-wife Linda Bollea and their two children, Brooke Hogan (37) and Nick Hogan (34).

Tributes from wrestling legends, fans, and celebrities are pouring in, as the world remembers the man who told millions to train hard, say their prayers, and believe in themselves.

Hulkamania may have started in the 1980s, but its legacy will live forever.

Stay with Times Caribbean Global for continuing coverage and reactions.