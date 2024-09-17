PAM Gears Up for the Extravagant 2024 Independence Ball at St. Kitts Marriott Hotel: All Invited!

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) is set to host its highly anticipated Annual Independence Ball on September 18th, 2024 at the prestigious St. Kitts Marriott Hotel. This marquee event, a grand tradition in the political and social calendar, promises an evening of elegance, celebration, and unity as PAM marks another year of the federation’s independence.

PAM Leader and Attorney Natasha Grey-Brookes is extending a heartfelt invitation to the public, encouraging everyone to be part of this memorable occasion. “This is not just an event for PAM supporters, but for all citizens who take pride in our nation’s independence,” Grey-Brookes declared.

The ball has become a highlight of the Independence season, regularly drawing hundreds of attendees and featuring esteemed guest speakers. In past years, luminaries such as Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, the only living National Hero, Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, and Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, the nation’s third Prime Minister, have graced the stage.

For those looking to attend, tickets and further details can be obtained by contacting Vanessa Phipps, NWG Chair, at (869) 668-4738, or the PAM Secretariat at (869) 665-4754.

Don’t miss out on this evening of history, glamour, and celebration as PAM once again hosts what is sure to be an unforgettable Independence Ball!