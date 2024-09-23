PAM Kicked Off Listening Tour with Meet & Greet in Cayon

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) launched its highly anticipated Listening Tour with a successful meet and greet at the Swing Restaurant in Cayon on Sunday, engaging party supporters from Constituency #8 and across the island. Approximately three dozen party faithful gathered to discuss the future direction of PAM, the country, and pressing constituency and national issues.

PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes led the discussions, emphasizing the importance of staying connected with the people. In a social media post following the event, Grey-Brookes highlighted the significance of engaging with citizens directly, stating, “I’ve learnt that it is essential that we always listen to the voice of the people. Without the people, we are nothing!!! We express thanks to the supporters of #8 who turned out yesterday and contributed to a very successful Listening Tour.”

The event marks the beginning of PAM’s efforts to reconnect with the grassroots, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of the people are reflected in the party’s platform moving forward. Party supporters shared their views on a range of issues, from local constituency needs to broader national topics, signaling a strong push for deeper engagement with the electorate.

The PAM Listening Tour is expected to continue in other constituencies, allowing Grey-Brookes and the party’s leadership to further strengthen ties with their supporters and chart the path for the future of both the party and the nation.