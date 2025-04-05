Kittitian Chef Makes History: Kalil Newton Launches Tupelo’s First-Ever Caribbean Food Truck, Kalypso’s, Bringing Island Flavor to Mississippi

TUPELO, MS – The streets of Tupelo are sizzling with excitement as Kalil Newton, a proud daughter of St. Kitts, unveils her culinary masterpiece, Kalypso’s—the city’s first-ever Caribbean food truck. With mouthwatering aromas of jerk chicken, oxtail, and curry goat now weaving their way through Mississippi air, Tupelo is tasting the tropics like never before.

Kalil, a vibrant chef and fearless entrepreneur, is more than just the face behind Kalypso’s—she is the heartbeat. Born and raised on the lush, sun-kissed island of St. Kitts, her journey to Tupelo began 13 years ago with a suitcase of dreams and a heart full of flavor. Now, she’s making waves with every plate she serves, proudly waving her island’s flag with every sizzling skillet and savory spice blend.

“This isn’t just food—it’s heritage,” Kalil shared passionately. “Kalypso’s is my way of keeping the spirit of St. Kitts alive while creating a space where everyone can feel the love and soul of the Caribbean.”

From the rhythmic beats playing from the truck to the vibrant colors and unforgettable flavors, Kalypso’s is more than a meal—it’s a full Caribbean experience. Locals are raving over Kalil’s signature dishes, with some calling her jerk chicken “life-changing” and others lining up for a second helping of her rich, island-style curry goat. And with every bite, customers are transported straight to the beaches and backyards of St. Kitts.

But behind the spices and smiles is a powerful story of resilience, culture, and determination. Kalil’s path from St. Kitts to Tupelo wasn’t paved with ease—but it was infused with purpose. Through Kalypso’s, she’s not only introducing Tupelo to Caribbean cuisine, but also shining a light on the strength and richness of Kittitian culture.

In a city that’s always prided itself on community and charm, Kalypso’s is the perfect new addition—bringing people together one flavorful dish at a time.

Kalil Newton has not just opened a food truck; she’s started a movement. And if the opening day crowds are any indication, Tupelo is hungry for more.

So here’s to Kalil, her unstoppable spirit, and to Kalypso’s—where every bite is a celebration of Caribbean heritage and Southern dreams.

Welcome to the island in the heart of Tupelo.