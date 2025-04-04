ST. KITTS’ BYRON MESSIA STRIKES PLATINUM IN THE UK!

Big up St. Kitts’ very own Byron Messia! The rising dancehall sensation has officially cemented his place in music history, earning a PLATINUM CERTIFICATION in the United Kingdom for his chart-topping hit “Talibans.” This is an unbelievable achievement for a Caribbean artist, proving that Byron’s infectious sound has taken the world by storm!

To go PLATINUM, a single must sell at least 600,000 units in the UK—and Byron Messia has done just that, solidifying his dominance in the global music scene. The track, released on February 24, 2023, under Geffen/Simple Stupid, has been a massive success, with its hypnotic beats and gripping lyrics resonating with fans worldwide. The official certification date? April 4, 2025—marking a monumental milestone in his skyrocketing career!

But wait—it gets even better! Byron is currently tearing up stages across Europe on his massively successful European Tour 2025, proving he’s not just a studio hit but a live-performance powerhouse. And guess what? He’s carrying the St. Kitts flag high, bringing along fellow Kittitian artist Dejour, ensuring the Caribbean vibes are fully represented on international stages!

His tour, which kicked off on March 28, has already taken him through Reading, Birmingham, London, Toulouse, Paris, Stuttgart, Berlin, Stockholm, and more! The energy? Electric! The love from fans? Unmatched! The movement? Unstoppable!

Byron Messia’s meteoric rise is a moment of pride for St. Kitts and Nevis, proving that island talent can take on the world and WIN! From the Caribbean to the UK and beyond, Byron is making history!

Let’s give Byron his flowers—2 MILLION+ SOLD! Certified PLATINUM! St. Kitts to the world!

#ByronMessia #PlatinumCertified #StKittsToTheWorld #DancehallKing #Talibans #EuropeanTour2025