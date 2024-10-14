CARIBBEAN LEADER URGES DAVID LAMMY TO LEAD FIGHT FOR SLAVERY REPARATIONS IN HISTORIC PUSH!

In a bold call to action, Sir Hilary Beckles, chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Reparations Commission, has urged UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to spearhead the movement for reparations from Britain over its role in the transatlantic slave trade. This impassioned plea comes ahead of the highly anticipated Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting, where Caricom’s 14 member states are expected to push for compensation in an unprecedented campaign for justice.

Sir Hilary, a long-time advocate for reparatory justice, stressed that Mr. Lammy, who has been a vocal supporter of addressing Britain’s historical wrongs, should be given a “free hand” to tackle this pressing issue. “He has been a supporter of the discourse while he was in opposition,” Sir Hilary stated in an interview with Reuters. “The question is whether he would be given a free hand in his Government to take the matter to a higher level.”

Academics and legal experts estimate that the reparations bill owed by Britain could range from a staggering £206 billion to an astronomical £19 trillion, a reflection of the profound economic and human cost of slavery. Mr. Lammy, known for his fierce advocacy for the Windrush generation, has long argued that Britain must confront the “hard truths” of its colonial past, and he now faces growing pressure to act decisively on the issue of reparations.

Caricom’s push for reparations has gathered momentum, with leaders across the Caribbean united in their demand for accountability and compensation for the descendants of enslaved Africans. Beckles made it clear that Caricom’s mission is to secure a long-overdue summit to design a reparatory justice model that addresses the historic exploitation of the Caribbean.

While Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has dismissed the case for slavery reparations, Sir Keir Starmer and Mr. Lammy have yet to take a definitive stance since assuming power. The world now watches as the UK faces a pivotal moment in reckoning with its colonial past.