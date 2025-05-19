ST. KITTS’ OWN CANDACE WARNER SHOY MAKES HISTORY AS PART OF UVI’S FIRST EXECUTIVE MBA GRADUATING CLASS





Marriott Powerhouse Among Elite Cohort Redefining Leadership in the Caribbean

St. Thomas, USVI – May 2025 — History was made this May as the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) conferred Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degrees to its very first graduating cohort—and among the prestigious five was none other than St. Kitts’ hospitality titan, Candace Warner Shoy, General Manager of the Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club.

The milestone moment marked a revolution in Caribbean executive education, and Warner Shoy’s inclusion among the inaugural class cements her place as a regional trailblazer. Alongside fellow graduates Edidiong Utibe, Kenneth Alleyne, Sana Joseph Smith, and Kim Jerome, Candace now joins the ranks of UVI’s elite as a pioneer of progress and innovation.

Launched in 2023 under the leadership of Dr. Kendra Harris and Dr. Eustace Esdaille, UVI’s EMBA program was built for bold thinkers—seasoned professionals ready to sharpen their strategic edge and command change in a complex, ever-evolving global economy. The one-year intensive program focused on ethical leadership, strategic planning, emerging market trends, and real-world business problem-solving.

Candace’s inclusion in this elite group comes as no surprise to those familiar with her remarkable legacy. With 15 years of excellence at the helm of Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club, she has not only mastered hospitality leadership but elevated it to an art form. Her tenure is marked by innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to excellence—qualities that made her a perfect fit for UVI’s first EMBA cohort.

“I’ve always believed in growth through education, and this program gave me the tools to sharpen my leadership and deepen my impact,” Warner Shoy shared. “It’s not just about business—it’s about building a legacy that uplifts our teams, our communities, and the region as a whole.”

The EMBA program was spearheaded by Dr. Peggy Daniels Lee, a former Indiana University professor and UVI’s Interim Director of the EMBA Program. “These students are dynamic,” she said. “They transformed the classroom into a hub of collaboration, bringing their vast professional experience into every session.”

The program’s unique cohort model fostered intense peer engagement and synergy. Each graduate brought diverse expertise—from government policy and logistics to healthcare and entrepreneurship—making the inaugural class a powerhouse of Caribbean capability.

Candace stood tall among them, representing not only the island of St. Kitts but the very best of regional leadership in hospitality. Her graduation is not just a personal victory—it’s a beacon of inspiration for working professionals across the Eastern Caribbean who dare to dream bigger.

As UVI opens applications for its next EMBA cohort this Fall, Warner Shoy’s journey serves as a compelling reminder that the future of Caribbean leadership is already here—and it’s proudly female, fiercely dedicated, and unapologetically bold.

Congratulations, Candace Warner Shoy! The Federation salutes you.

#UVIEMBA #LeadershipLegacy #StKittsPride #CaribbeanExcellence #CandaceWarnerShoy #Trailblazer

Read more about Candace’s journey here:

15 Years of Excellence at Marriott – Times Caribbean Online