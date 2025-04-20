15 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE! CANDACE WARNER SHOY CELEBRATES MILESTONE AT MARRIOTT WITH INSPIRING LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP AND HOSPITALITY

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 20, 2025 —

With a radiant smile and surrounded by the very team she’s helped shape, Candace Warner Shoy, aPHRI, proudly marked a remarkable milestone — 15 years of dedicated service and leadership at Marriott Vacations Worldwide, specifically at the iconic St. Kitts Marriott Beach Club.

From her early days as a Front Desk Manager in 2010 to rising through the ranks as Operations Manager, and now commanding the helm as General Manager since 2022, Candace’s journey is nothing short of phenomenal and inspirational. Her story is one of unwavering determination, excellence in service, and commitment to empowering teams while delivering unforgettable guest experiences.

In a heartfelt social media post celebrating her anniversary, Candace reflected:

“It’s been a journey filled with unforgettable experiences, challenges that have shaped my professional life… and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team.”

Candace’s 15-year legacy is built on growth, grit, and grace. Under her leadership, the Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club has continued to thrive — with her signature blend of people-first leadership, exceptional hospitality standards, and a clear focus on developing her team into tomorrow’s industry leaders.

Backed by her strong academic background, including her Executive MBA from the University of the Virgin Islands (2023–2024) and professional certification in HR (aPHRI), Candace represents the modern Caribbean woman in leadership — resilient, brilliant, and community-oriented.

A Team That Cheers Together, Thrives Together

The celebration, complete with cheers and cake, was a powerful testament to the impact Candace has had not just on operations, but on people. Her message of thanks was as warm as her leadership style:

“To everyone who has been a part of this journey, thank you for your support, guidance, and friendship. Here’s to many more years of growth, success, and impeccable hospitality!”

THE LEGACY CONTINUES…

As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, Candace Warner Shoy stands as a shining beacon of what consistency, humility, and strategic leadership can achieve. Her 15-year Marriott journey is more than a celebration — it’s a blueprint of excellence for all aspiring professionals in tourism and hospitality across the region.

Congratulations, Candace — the best is yet to come!

