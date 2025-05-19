NO AMMO MISSING! — BUT COMMISSIONER SUTTON RUSHES TO INTRODUCE FIREARM TRACKING TECHNOLOGY AFTER DENYING RUMOURS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 19, 2025

In a move that has raised eyebrows and sparked intense public scrutiny, Police Commissioner James Sutton has issued a strong denial of rumours that ammunition went missing from the custody of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force—but curiously followed up with an announcement of sweeping new technology to secure and track firearms and ammunition.

“No ammunition has ever gone missing,” Sutton stated emphatically, slamming what he described as “dangerous and malicious misinformation.”

Yet, in the same breath, the Commissioner revealed that the Force is now implementing a modern digital system to secure and monitor firearm and ammunition usage, a move that many see as oddly timed and suspiciously reactive.

IF NOTHING WENT MISSING, WHY THE NEW SYSTEM?

The contradiction hasn’t gone unnoticed by the public or insiders.

“If everything was so secure and above board, why the sudden rush to introduce new accountability tech?” one senior law enforcement source whispered off the record.

The new system, Sutton said, will digitize firearm administration, including:

Civilian firearm license applications

Police ammunition storage

Full tracking of ammo usage

While modernization is welcome, critics argue that the urgency and timing suggest there may be more to the story than the Commissioner is letting on.

A MASTERCLASS IN DAMAGE CONTROL?

The dramatic denial—paired with an announcement of reform—has been described by some as a masterclass in preemptive damage control.

“You don’t install a state-of-the-art vault the day after someone insists your money never went missing,” said one online commenter.

The Commissioner’s statement follows weeks of rumours and whispers that ammo had mysteriously disappeared from the Force’s inventory, particularly from storage once shared with the Customs and Excise Department. The arrangement, which Sutton said ended earlier in 2025, had “never posed a concern”—until now.

STILL NO ANSWERS, JUST NEW SYSTEMS

Despite Sutton’s dismissal of the rumours as “blatant disregard for national security,” he has not provided audited records, inventory logs, or any third-party verification to support the Force’s clean slate claim.

Instead, the announcement of digital oversight tools has only fueled suspicion that the Force may be quietly correcting systemic flaws that have existed for years—possibly in response to internal investigations or mounting pressure from higher authorities.

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AT RISK

The Commissioner closed his remarks by urging the public to be responsible on social media and to stop spreading unverified claims. But many are now questioning whether the real problem is misinformation—or mismanagement.

Until clear evidence is produced, the public is left wondering:

If no ammunition went missing… why is the Police Force scrambling to fix how it’s stored, tracked, and recorded?

The optics are alarming, the timing suspicious, and the questions… far from answered.