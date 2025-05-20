DENNIS PHILLIP CLINGS TO POWER. EDGES VAL HENRY IN NAIL-BITING, CONTROVERSIAL ELECTION — REELECTED SKCA PRESIDENT BY JUST 2 VOTES!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 20, 2025 — In a nail-biting showdown filled with controversy, tension, and razor-thin margins, Dennis Phillip has been reelected President of the St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) in a highly volatile and disputed election held at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel.

Despite mounting criticism surrounding financial transparency, disorganized proceedings, and alarming voter registration irregularities, Phillip narrowly defeated challenger Val Henry by just two votes—76 to 74, securing another term at the helm of the troubled cricket body.

The election, widely condemned as one of the most chaotic and undemocratic in SKCA history, unfolded amid angry outbursts, missing membership lists, last-minute voter additions, and a lack of audited financial accounts dating back to 2015.

Here are the official results from Sunday night’s tumultuous AGM:

President: Dennis Phillip – 76 | Val Henry – 74

Vice President: Austin Williams – 83 | Delaney – 71

Secretary: Andrea Liddie – 78 | Bervis Burke – 77

Treasurer: Viandre Edwards – 76 | Yvette Browne – 75

Asst. Secretary/Treasurer: Charles Morton – 77

Management Committee Members Elected:

Steve Saunders – 87

Ricky Scarborough – 86

Loshaun Dixon – 81

Gary Rogers – 80

Ganesh Algu – 78

Lindbergh Belle – 76

Though Dennis Phillip’s slate secured only four of the 12 available positions, Val Henry’s team dominated with seven, sending a strong message about growing dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

However, that victory may be tainted. According to multiple credible sources, at least 35 votes cast for Team Dennis came from individuals who were not eligible to vote, many of whom were reportedly added after the official May 8 deadline—some as late as the day of the election itself.

Repeated requests for the full and finalized voter list were ignored or outright denied by the outgoing executive. To make matters worse, the vote counting was conducted by three non-members, and results were only finalized and presented at nearly 2AM, by which time most delegates had already left in frustration.

Attendees described the AGM as an embarrassing spectacle, with confusing financial reports, no external audit, and zero procedural order. What was meant to be a democratic exercise turned into what one delegate called a “disgraceful power grab.”

The backlash has already begun. Cries for an independent investigation, an audit of the voter list, and even potential nullification of the results are gaining traction.

As cricket stakeholders and fans across the federation absorb the fallout, one undeniable truth echoes through the chaos:

The battle for control—and credibility—within the SKCA has just begun.

