St.Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Drew and Mrs Prince-Drew Explore Hospital Ship Initiative with ACER and GTEF Leadership

**Wednesday, June 26, 2024** – Today, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, alongside Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew, Special Envoy on Health Dr. Frank Laws, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, and other members of the SKN delegation, met with Stan Shih, Founder and Honorary Chairman of ACER Group, and Jason Wang, COO of the Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF). The meeting focused on a comprehensive proposal to establish hospital ships in St. Kitts, benefiting the OECS/Caricom region.The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian outreach, capacity building, and strengthen international partnerships. Key points from the meeting included:- **Proposal for 2-3 Hydrogen-Fueled Hospital Ships**: These ships will provide critical healthcare services and support during emergencies.- **Public-Private Partnership (PPP)**: The plan involves funding from the Taiwanese Government and private investments from St. Kitts and Nevis.- **Training Programmes**: Collaborations with the University of the West Indies to train medical professionals and support staff.- **Strategic Benefits**: Enhancing the relationship between ROC Taiwan, Stan Shih, and Jason Wang, while promoting regional development.Prime Minister Drew’s visit highlights the importance of international cooperation and innovation in addressing regional needs and fostering sustainable development.