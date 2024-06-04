St.Kitts-Nevis National Security Agencies Express Concerns Over Potential Compromise of Intelligence

Law enforcement agencies in St. Kitts and Nevis have raised significant concerns regarding the sharing of sensitive intelligence with the Prime Minister, a matter exacerbated by the presence of a special advisor during such briefings. While the advisor in question has not been officially cleared to receive classified information, directives from the Prime Minister mandate that all intelligence be shared in their presence.

This situation has prompted unease among security officials, particularly after instances where the advisor allegedly directed the National Security Advisor to take specific actions following a police press conference. Concerns escalated further when it was reported that the advisor personally drafted statements for the National Security Advisor to deliver, leading to threats of service withdrawal.

Law enforcement officials have expressed these concerns to cabinet members, highlighting the potential consequences of sharing classified intelligence with unauthorized individuals. Instances of leaked intelligence, particularly from weekly security management meetings, have raised alarms among customs officials, impacting their ability to effectively intercept threats at ports.

The Commissioner of Police has also voiced apprehension over the integrity of intelligence operations, attributing leaks to high-level government sources. In light of these developments, security officials are urging the Prime Minister to reconsider the presence of the advisor during national security briefings until they are professionally cleared to participate.

The situation underscores the critical importance of maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of national security intelligence, as any compromise could have serious implications for the safety and security of St. Kitts and Nevis. Efforts to address these concerns and ensure proper protocols are followed are crucial in upholding national security standards.