Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Appoints Dr. Frank A. Laws as Special Envoy for Health Care

The Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, has announced the appointment of Dr. Frank A. Laws as Special Envoy for Health Care. This significant appointment underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to advancing medical services and the overall health care sector.

Dr. Laws, a distinguished physician specializing in both interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, is among the few in the United States offering comprehensive care for patients with cardiac arrhythmias and obstructive coronary artery disease. His impressive academic background includes fellowship training at Baystate Medical Center/Tufts University School of Medicine, the University of Texas Medical School at Houston, and residency training at the University of Virginia School of Medicine Roanoke/Salem Program. He graduated from the University of the West Indies in Jamaica and completed his internship at the University of Virginia.

Prime Minister Drew praised Dr. Laws, saying, “Dr. Frank Laws has made an indelible mark in his chosen field of medicine. We are pleased that he has agreed to share his expertise and collaborate with us, especially at a time when our health sector transformation is gaining significant momentum.”

Dr. Laws, a national of St.Kitts and Nevis, has been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report/Castle Connolly as a Top Cardiac Specialist in the United States. His extensive experience and dedication to medical excellence are expected to be invaluable as the government continues to enhance health care services and improve health outcomes for all citizens.