Unstoppable Women: The 30 Most Powerful, Influential & Inspirational Women of 2025 in St. Kitts & Nevis!

Since 2012, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times has been featuring the most powerful and influential women in our federation. Over 300 of our most powerful and influential women have been highlighted and lauded on International Women’s Day, March 8th, annually. This year, we are again featuring our women with our 30 most powerful, influential, and inspirational women of 2025.

Candice Charles – A powerful force in the media industry, Candice Charles has reshaped the landscape of photography and visual storytelling as the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Modern Elegance Photography and Visual Media Management. Her influential work has elevated the creative economy and provided countless opportunities for young talent in St. Kitts and Nevis. Ralseia Glasgow – As a young entrepreneur and philanthropist, Ralseia Glasgow has been an influential figure in both the beauty industry and trade policy. Her ownership of Hickies Beauty Parlour and role as a Trade Policy Officer for the government showcase her dedication to economic empowerment and community development. Claudine Saunders – An inspirational community leader, activist, and educator, Claudine Saunders has transformed lives through her advocacy for education and social justice. Her unwavering commitment to youth empowerment has made her a beloved and powerful mentor to many. Mandecia Marsham – The influential entrepreneur behind Golden Touch Cleaning Service, Mandecia Marsham is not just a business mogul but also a dedicated community leader and activist. Her powerful efforts in social causes have earned her immense respect across the federation. Shareina Mills – A dynamic makeup artist, Marriott Hotel executive, and social media influencer, Shareina Mills has built an influential brand that inspires young women to pursue their creative passions. Her powerful presence in the beauty industry has positioned her as a trendsetter and role model. Tevince Coker – As the Deputy Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission, Tevince Coker plays a powerful role in shaping the nation’s financial landscape. Her influential leadership ensures the stability and integrity of the financial sector. Jasmine Parris (Nevis) – A financial powerhouse, Jasmine Parris has made waves as the General Manager of International Merchant Bank. Her inspirational career trajectory serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of women in the corporate world. Tamara Merritt – The visionary founder of Glitz and Glamour Wedding and Events Planning, Tamara Merritt has built an influential empire in the event industry. Her powerful attention to detail and creative excellence have set new standards in event management. Annette Franks – A farmer, community activist, and President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Gay-Straight Alliance for Progress, Annette Franks is a powerful advocate for equality and sustainability. Her inspirational work bridges gaps and fosters inclusivity across the federation. Corynan Clarke – A child social media influencer and media star, Corynan Clarke’s powerful online presence has made her a household name. Her inspirational journey has captivated audiences and paved the way for young influencers in the region. Ashmaine Allers – The influential Co-Founder of ZUS Mas Band and Project Manager in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ashmaine Allers is a powerful voice in the cultural and political sectors. Her work has shaped major national initiatives and elevated the creative industry. Latoya Peets – Co-Founder of Lux Carnival Mas Camp, Latoya Peets is a powerful figure in the cultural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis. Her influential contributions to carnival arts have enriched the nation’s heritage. Carol Warner – Another influential force behind Lux Carnival Mas Camp, Carol Warner has been instrumental in curating unforgettable cultural experiences. Her powerful leadership continues to inspire the next generation of carnival enthusiasts. Sonia Kirpalani – A co-owner of Kumar’s Supermarket, Sonia Kirpalani has built an influential business that serves as a cornerstone of the community. Her powerful entrepreneurial spirit has driven economic growth and job creation. Sherry Anne Liburd-Charles – As a magistrate, Sherry Anne Liburd-Charles wields powerful influence in the judicial system. Her commitment to justice and fairness makes her an inspirational figure in the legal fraternity. Sophia Henry – A police sergeant with an influential presence in law enforcement, Sophia Henry’s powerful leadership ensures the safety and security of citizens. Her dedication to justice is truly inspirational. Dr. Joyette Woodley – The first woman Chief of Surgery at JNF Hospital, Dr. Joyette Woodley is an inspirational pioneer in the medical field. Her powerful expertise has saved countless lives and paved the way for future female surgeons. Sharmyn Powell – Honored as the “Most Empowering FinTech Leader of the Year 2025,” Sharmyn Powell of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has an influential impact on regional financial technology. Her powerful leadership is shaping the future of finance. Roleece Brookes – A motivational speaker and policy advocate, Roleece Brookes is an inspirational leader dedicated to people, policy, and prosperity. Her powerful voice has sparked meaningful change in governance. Thamesha Fyfield – A powerful advocate within the SKNLP and community activist, Thamesha Fyfield’s influential work has championed social causes and progressive policies. Kristin Petty – As Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission, Kristin Petty is a powerful force in financial regulation. Her influential work ensures economic stability and compliance. Dr. Melisa Cable-Wilson – A UK-trained critical care specialist, Dr. Melisa Cable-Wilson’s powerful expertise has made her an inspirational figure in the medical field. Her dedication to saving lives is truly remarkable. Laverne Brookes – A senior lecturer at CFBC, Laverne Brookes’ influential work in education has empowered countless students. Her powerful intellect and passion for learning are unparalleled. Dr. Daveen Wilkin – The first woman Medical Chief of Staff at JNF Hospital, Dr. Daveen Wilkin’s inspirational journey showcases her powerful commitment to healthcare leadership. Sherema Liburd – As Senior Marketing Supervisor at Horsfords, Sherema Liburd’s influential career and powerful dedication as a single mother of six make her a true inspiration. Latoya Robinson – Founder of Latoya’s Hair of Elegance Spa and Beauty Shop, Latoya Robinson’s influential impact in the beauty industry is undeniable. Her powerful entrepreneurship has set new beauty standards. Eartha Carey – The Coordinator of the Citizen Security Secretariat, Eartha Carey’s powerful work in security reforms is making a lasting impact. Her influential strategies ensure public safety. Dr. Kerdis Clarke – A mental health advocate and counseling professional, Dr. Kerdis Clarke is an inspirational leader in psychology. Her powerful contributions to mental health awareness are transformative. Viola Jeffers-Phillip – The Dorset Community Matriarch and Dorset Park Caretaker, Viola Jeffers-Phillip’s powerful dedication to community well-being is truly inspirational. Kurtiesse Caines – A social activist and Force Personnel Officer for Fire and Rescue Services, Kurtiesse Caines is an influential leader in public safety. Her powerful advocacy ensures emergency preparedness and response excellence.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let us honor the resilience, brilliance, and determination of these powerful women who continue to break barriers and redefine success. Their stories inspire us to dream bigger, lead boldly, and uplift those around us. May their achievements serve as a beacon of hope for future generations, proving that with passion, perseverance, and purpose, anything is possible. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering women, amplifying their voices, and building a world where every woman can thrive.