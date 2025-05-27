Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI) Demonstrates Commitment to Digital Transformation and Information Technology with New Appointment

As part of its digital transformation and modernisation efforts, Eastern Caribbean Automated Clearing House Services Incorporated (ECACHSI), announces the appointment of Taddeus Pierrot to its Board of Directors.

Taddeus Pierrot is the Senior Manager for Information Management and

Technical Services at the Bank of Saint Lucia, bringing extensive expertise in digital transformation, network security, and IT infrastructure. He is responsible for leading strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency through innovative technology solutions, digital modernisation, and implementing robust cybersecurity measures to protect organisational assets and data.

Throughout his career, Taddeus has successfully managed numerous complex IT projects, and consistently ensures compliance with industry standards and best practices, effectively positioning organisations for sustained growth, operational resilience, and technological excellence.

As the ECAHSI pursues the upgrade of its System Infrastructure, a move that is expected to provide additional security features and enhanced operation capability, the existing leadership team welcomes Mr. Pierrot to the Board and anticipates the valuable contributions he will make in advancing the organisation’s mission of facilitating seamless financial transactions across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

With a focus on excellence and integrity, ECACHSI remains dedicated to providing efficient clearing services that support the financial infrastructure of the Eastern Caribbean region.