HISTORIC MILESTONE FOR BELIZE: BISHOP PHILIP WRIGHT ELECTED ARCHBISHOP OF THE WEST INDIES



Times Caribbean News Feature | November 2025

A Landmark in Caribbean Ecclesiastical History

In a moment of profound significance for Belize and the wider Caribbean Anglican community, The Right Reverend Philip Silvin Wright, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Belize, has been elected Archbishop, Primate, and Metropolitan of the Church in the Province of the West Indies. The announcement came from the Provincial Synod earlier today, marking a watershed in the history of regional ecclesiastical leadership.

This election propels Bishop Wright—who has served as Bishop of Belize since November 2005—to the highest office in the Anglican Church across the Caribbean. His elevation makes him only the second Belizean to hold the post, following in the footsteps of the Right Reverend Edward Arthur Dunn, who served as Archbishop from 1936 to 1943 when Belize was still British Honduras.

For the Anglican faithful of Belize, this is not merely a ceremonial achievement—it is an affirmation of the country’s spiritual, intellectual, and moral contribution to the global Anglican Communion.

From Belize City to the Anglican Helm

Born on February 10, 1967, in Belize City to Philip Sydney Wright and Loretta Idolly Wright, the young Philip Wright distinguished himself early as a scholar and leader. From St. John’s Anglican Primary School and Wesley College, where he graduated as valedictorian in 1983, to his advanced studies at Codrington College, Barbados, his journey has been marked by discipline, humility, and purpose.

Ordained a deacon in 1992 and a priest in 1993, Wright’s early ministry in the Belize and Cayo Districts combined pastoral service with education, as he taught Religious Studies and Physics at the Anglican Cathedral College. His rise through the ranks was shaped by a blend of intellectual rigor and community service—a synthesis that would later define his leadership style as Bishop and now as Archbishop.

His academic pursuits led him to the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Theology (Mission Studies) in 1999, deepening his global outlook and missional vision.

A Leader for a New Caribbean Church Era

Since his consecration as 14th Bishop of Belize in 2005, Wright has been a stabilizing figure in times of change. His leadership has revitalized the diocese’s education and community outreach programs, overseeing initiatives under the Diocesan Education Board, Finance Board, and Standing Committee. His tenure has been marked by pastoral inclusivity, emphasis on youth and education, and a commitment to good governance both within and beyond church walls.

In September 2022, Wright’s stature as a regional and global church leader was cemented when he was elected one of eight Presidents of the World Council of Churches (WCC) at its 11th Assembly in Karlsruhe, Germany—representing Latin America and the Caribbean. This appointment placed him among a select group of global Christian leaders shaping the ecumenical discourse on faith, justice, and unity in a rapidly changing world.

An Archbishop for All Islands

As Archbishop of the Province of the West Indies, Wright becomes the first among equals in a House of Bishops that spans eight dioceses—from Jamaica and the Cayman Islands to Guyana, Barbados, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, and the North East Caribbean and Aruba.

His election comes at a time when the Caribbean Anglican Church faces the twin challenges of secularization and social inequality, and when regional unity—both ecclesiastical and civic—requires renewed vision. Wright’s elevation is widely seen as a vote for stability, intellectual leadership, and pastoral empathy, qualities long associated with his ministry.

Reflecting on the moment, Archbishop Wright remarked:

“Well, you could imagine it’s quite an overwhelming moment. When we start these journeys into ministry, you would never imagine a day like this would come… It gives me an opportunity to serve the Church I love, the Church I have devoted the majority of my life to, and to know that I can continue to be a part of moving the work and the mission and the ministry of the Church forward.”

Belize’s Spiritual Gift to the Caribbean

For Belizeans, Wright’s elevation brings national pride and spiritual affirmation. It reinforces Belize’s role as an integral part of the Anglican and Caribbean Christian tradition, extending the country’s influence into regional theological education, youth empowerment, and social development.

This is also a powerful symbolic moment: for a small nation whose colonial legacy once positioned it at the periphery of Caribbean power structures, the election of one of its own as Archbishop and Metropolitan of the West Indies affirms the principle that leadership within the Body of Christ knows no borders of size or status.

The Road Ahead

Archbishop Wright’s tenure begins amid calls for greater inclusion, modernization, and moral clarity in the Caribbean Church’s engagement with the world. As he assumes the mantle from his predecessors, expectations will be high for him to shepherd the Province through issues ranging from climate justice and social inequality to digital evangelism and interfaith collaboration.

His proven record of governance—spanning his roles as Chairman of multiple diocesan boards, and as a member of the University of Belize’s Board of Governors—positions him well to lead with both pastoral sensitivity and institutional discipline.

A New Chapter for the West Indian Church

In an age when the moral authority of religious institutions is often questioned, Archbishop Philip S. Wright’s election represents a renewal of faith in integrity, intellect, and service. His journey from Belize City’s classrooms to the highest altar of regional Anglicanism stands as an inspiring testament to the transformative power of humble leadership.

The Diocese of Belize, together with Anglicans across the Caribbean, now look forward with hope and thanksgiving—celebrating not only a new Archbishop, but also a new chapter in the story of Caribbean Christianity.