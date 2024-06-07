Prime Minister Drew Off Island Again for Washington, D.C. Visit

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew continues his series of international engagements with his current visit to Washington, D.C. Known for his frequent travels and busy overseas schedule, Prime Minister Drew is currently attending meetings in the U.S. capital.

While in Washington, D.C., Prime Minister Drew visited the U.S. Department of State, where he held significant discussions with the United States Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols. This meeting, which took place on Friday, was a follow-up to their earlier encounter during the SIDS4 Conference in Antigua and Barbuda.

The discussions between Prime Minister Drew and Assistant Secretary Nichols are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and address key issues affecting the region. These high-level meetings underscore the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

Prime Minister Drew’s active participation in international affairs highlights his commitment to representing the interests of Saint Kitts and Nevis on the global stage. His frequent travel and engagement with international leaders are aimed at fostering diplomatic ties and advancing the nation’s strategic objectives.

As Prime Minister Drew continues his diplomatic efforts abroad, the government remains focused on addressing domestic priorities and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. The outcomes of these international engagements are anticipated to bring positive developments for the country.

Stay tuned for more updates on Prime Minister Drew’s activities and the impact of his diplomatic initiatives on Saint Kitts and Nevis.