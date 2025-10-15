ST. KITTS-NEVIS MAKES ITS MOVE ON THE WORLD STAGE! Leonard “Cole” Herbert Represents Federation at Trinidad’s First International Draughts Tournament

COUVA, TRINIDAD — October 5, 2025: St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a proud moment in its sporting history as national draughts player Leonard “Cole” Herbert represented the Federation at the First Trinidad International Open Draughts Tournament, hosted in Couva under the auspices of the World Draughts Federation (FMJD).

The landmark nine-day event drew some of the finest tactical minds from across the globe, transforming Trinidad into the Caribbean capital of checkers mastery. Players from Africa, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean clashed in a showcase of mental stamina, precision, and psychological skill — and Herbert stood tall among them.

“It was an incredible experience,” Herbert said proudly. “Competing among top international players and proudly representing my country means the world to me. I’m deeply thankful to Mr. Romeo Parris, President of the St. Kitts Draughts Association, who continues to believe in me and all our local players. His support — along with that of my sponsors and the Ministry of Sports — made this dream a reality.”

Herbert’s performance was commendable, finishing in a tie for 6th place alongside seven other competitors — a notable achievement for the Federation’s debut at such a high-caliber international event.

“I’m really proud of myself,” he added. “Not just for competing, but for putting St. Kitts and Nevis on the international draughts map. This is only the beginning.”

The tournament was a milestone not only for Herbert but for Caribbean draughts as a whole, symbolizing the region’s growing influence and competitiveness in the global arena. His representation marks a bold stride forward for the Federation — one that will surely inspire a new generation of young players to take up the classic board game that blends intellect, intuition, and patience.

As Herbert returns home, his success underscores a vital truth — that world-class talent resides in the smallest of nations, waiting only for the opportunity to shine.

St. Kitts and Nevis has made its move — and the world is watching.

#SKNTimes #DraughtsChampion #LeonardColeHerbert #SportsInSKN #CaribbeanPride #MindGames #InternationalStage