St Kitts Is Getting a New Boutique Hotel With 18 Suites, Smart Tech, and a Rooftop Bar 

By: Caitlin Sullivan – October 14th, 2025

A rendering of the new boutique hotel.

A new chapter in St. Kitts’ hospitality story is taking shape. The St. Kitts Tourism Authority has announced the groundbreaking of The Wedge Boutique Hotel, a distinctive new property designed to blur the lines between home and hotel. Scheduled to open in February 2027, the 18-suite retreat aims to deliver a residential-style hospitality experience for travelers seeking more space, flexibility and comfort.

The Wedge will feature nine two-bedroom and nine one-bedroom units, each outfitted with fully equipped kitchens, smart home technology and clean, contemporary design. With daily housekeeping, room service, front desk and concierge support, the property is positioning itself as a natural fit for multi-generational families and groups seeking ease and connection in one of the Caribbean’s most walkable resort neighborhoods.

A rooftop bar and lounge will anchor the property, paired with on-site parking and ground-floor retail. Seven commercial spaces are planned, envisioned as a lively promenade of luxury boutiques, cafés and duty-free shops that will serve both visitors and locals.

Its location in the heart of Frigate Bay places guests steps from shops, restaurants, the marina and the island’s famous beach bars along “The Strip.” Beaches on both the Atlantic and Caribbean sides are within walking distance.

“The concept of The Wedge Boutique Hotel reflects the growing demand for accommodation that feels like home while delivering elevated hospitality,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “Multi-generational families continue to choose St. Kitts, and this property arrives at exactly the right time to meet their needs while enhancing our destination’s diverse offerings.”

“The Wedge Boutique Hotel is designed to transform the hospitality sector in St. Kitts, offering visitors a unique, at-home experience rather than traditional accommodation,” said owner Hamir Sabnani. “Diverse property options afford the destination to attract a diverse group of travellers who all share a common interest in experiential travel and authentic vibes.”

Traveling to St. Kitts remains straightforward, with non-stop flights from major gateways including Charlotte, New York and Miami with American Airlines; Atlanta and New York with Delta Air Lines; New York with JetBlue Airways; Newark with United Airlines; Toronto with Air Canada; and London with British Airways.

With The Wedge on the horizon, St. Kitts is doubling down on innovation and lifestyle-forward travel, reaffirming its place among the region’s most appealing destinations.