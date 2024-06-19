Javio Felix Graduates from Ming Chuan University with Bachelor’s in IT Management

Posted on June 19, 2024 in St.Kitts-Nevis

### Congratulations to Javio Felix on his graduation from Ming Chuan University in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Javio earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology Management, showcasing his dedication and hard work throughout his academic journey. His outstanding academic achievement highlights his commitment to excellence and sets a solid foundation for a promising career in IT management. Well done, Javio!

