Javio Felix Graduates from Ming Chuan University with Bachelor’s in IT Management
### Congratulations to Javio Felix on his graduation from Ming Chuan University in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Javio earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology Management, showcasing his dedication and hard work throughout his academic journey. His outstanding academic achievement highlights his commitment to excellence and sets a solid foundation for a promising career in IT management. Well done, Javio!
