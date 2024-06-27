Prime Minister Drew and his administration are facing significant challenges, as their favorability rating hits a new low amidst a struggling economy and rising cost of living. Observers are suggesting that PM Drew is unlikely to renege on his promise to announce some sort of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) dividend payment shortly, given the current climate of public discontent.

The recent dissolution of the Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP) and the removal of thousands from other social programs have only intensified the public’s dissatisfaction. This dissatisfaction is further fueled by the perception of inequality, as PM Drew’s administration enforced a 33% increase in their own salaries, while civil servants saw a much smaller 8% raise. Meanwhile, poor and hardworking citizens received a mere $70 increase in the minimum wage, bringing it to $430—still over $200 short of the $650 livable wage benchmark stated by officials from the Ministry of Labour.

Economic analysts and political observers alike suggest that failing to announce a CBI dividend payment would exacerbate the already heightened disdain for PM Drew and his administration. As the economic situation continues to deteriorate, with rising costs and a struggling workforce, the pressure on PM Drew to deliver financial relief is mounting.

The coming days will be crucial for PM Drew as he navigates this period of intense scrutiny and public discontent. The announcement of a CBI dividend payment could be a critical step in alleviating some of the economic pressures faced by citizens and in attempting to restore some level of favorability and trust in his leadership.