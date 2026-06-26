St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Pays Settlement After Using St.Vincent and the Grenadines’ Adrian Bailey’s “Get Rid Ah Dem” Without Permission

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In a major victory for Caribbean creative rights, Vincentian artiste Adrian Bailey has reportedly received payment from the governing St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party following a three-year copyright dispute over the unauthorised campaign use of his popular song, “Get Rid Ah Dem.”

Entertainment lawyer Franklyn Max E. Edwards, who represented Bailey, confirmed that the matter has now been settled in full after what he described as a long and difficult process.

According to Edwards, Bailey became aware that the song had gained major traction in the Leeward Islands and was being used by political parties, including the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, without permission from the copyright holders.

Edwards said the Antigua matter was resolved amicably earlier, while discussions with the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party took significantly longer.

“It has been a long three years,” Edwards told One News SVG.

While the settlement figure was not disclosed, Edwards said the outcome sends a powerful message that Caribbean artistes can defend their intellectual property and enforce their rights.

He urged regional musicians, especially those preparing music for Vincy Mas and other major events, to properly register their work with recognised copyright agencies.

The case now stands as a major reminder to political parties, promoters, and commercial users across the region: music is not free campaign material. Creative work is protected property, and permission must be obtained before it is used.