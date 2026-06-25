Ambassador Queeley Applauds First OECS Doctors Emerging from Morocco Scholarship Programme

OECS Ambassador to Morocco Hails Historic Medical Graduation Success for Regional Students

RABAT, MOROCCO — OECS Resident Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, His Excellency Ian Queeley, has extended warm congratulations to two pioneering regional students whose graduation achievements mark a major milestone for the OECS-Morocco Scholarship Programme.Ambassador Queeley congratulated Dr. Kerrone Stannislause, who graduated in March as the first person to earn a medical degree through the Moroccan Scholarship Programme for the OECS, and Dr. Camille Andrew, who recently became the first female graduate of the programme with a medical degree.According to Ambassador Queeley, both doctors were part of the first cohort of OECS students accepted to pursue medical studies in Morocco.“Their success is a testament to their hard work, discipline and resilience in the face of adversity, particularly studying in a foreign language,” he stated.The achievement is being celebrated as a powerful example of regional excellence, determination, and the growing value of international educational partnerships.Ambassador Queeley also wished both doctors well as they begin their journey of contributing to the strengthening of healthcare in their respective countries and across the wider OECS region.Their success now stands as a proud historic moment for the OECS, Morocco, and the future of regional healthcare.