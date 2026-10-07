ST. KITTS-NEVIS’ KIMARAH ISAAC HELPS FACILITATE HISTORIC 67 MONROE UNIVERSITY SCHOLARSHIPS — CALLS GROW FOR HER APPOINTMENT AS SPECIAL ENVOY OR AMBASSADOR FOR EDUCATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Sixty-seven students from St. Kitts and Nevis have been awarded scholarships to Monroe University in New York for the upcoming school year—an unprecedented achievement and the largest known cohort of scholarship recipients from the Federation.

It is a proud moment. A big one.

Behind this milestone is the sustained work of Kittitian admissions professional Ms. Kimarah Isaac, whose more than a decade of service as Monroe University’s international Caribbean recruiter has helped open meaningful pathways for students across the region.

For 67 young Kittitians and Nevisians, that work has now translated into a life-changing opportunity: access to higher education, new experiences and the chance to return with skills that can strengthen the Federation.

Ms. Isaac deserves major recognition for her role in this achievement. Her commitment to student recruitment, guidance and Caribbean outreach has clearly made an impact, and many believe her work represents the kind of education-focused leadership St. Kitts and Nevis should celebrate more visibly.

There is also a growing view that her contribution merits national consideration, including a possible role as a Special Envoy or Ambassador for Education, helping to deepen international academic partnerships and expand opportunities for young people.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis congratulated the scholarship recipients and encouraged them to pursue their studies with discipline, determination and purpose.

“Your success is not yours alone. Every achievement you make adds to the strength, capacity and future of our Federation. Go forward, excel, and return ready to use your knowledge, skills and experience to help build an even stronger Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

The message is clear: this investment is about more than individual success. It is about the future capacity of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Times Caribbean salutes all 67 scholarship recipients and recognises Ms. Kimarah Isaac for the years of work that helped make this historic moment possible.