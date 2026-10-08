“GINGERLAND, THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY FOR FULL REPRESENTATION!” — FORMER NEVIS MINISTER HAZEL BRANDY-WILLIAMS ADDRESSES THE NATION, DECLARES INDEPENDENT CANDIDACY AND CALLS FOR PEOPLE, SERVICE AND RESULTS

ST. KITTS-NEVIS HEADLINES | POLITICS & NATIONAL AFFAIRS

Former Nevis Government Minister Challenges Decades of Political Dominance in Gingerland, Questions Constituency Development and Outlines Vision for Agriculture, Youth Opportunities, Healthcare, Infrastructure and Geothermal Energy.

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS | OCTOBER 8, 2026

Former Nevis Island Administration Minister Hazel Brandy-Williams has formally presented herself to the people of St. George’s Gingerland as an independent candidate for Nevis 10, delivering a wide-ranging national address in which she outlined her vision for the constituency, questioned its political representation and challenged residents to examine whether decades of party loyalty have translated into meaningful development.

In a speech centred on the principles of “People, Service, Results,” Brandy-Williams said her return to active electoral politics is driven by a desire to restore what she considers the true purpose of public service: improving people’s lives.

Her message was clear. Political representation, she argued, must be judged by tangible results rather than political colours, party symbols or longstanding loyalties.

“I present myself to you, not as someone who is new to public service, but as someone with experience, a record of delivery, and a demonstrated commitment to the people of Nevis.”

Brandy-Williams served in the Nevis Island Administration from 2013 to 2022, holding ministerial responsibilities that included youth, sports, social development, health and gender affairs. Her previous government service is documented in official records.

“MY DNA IS ALL OVER NEVIS” — BRANDY-WILLIAMS POINTS TO HER RECORD

Reflecting on her years in government, Brandy-Williams maintained that her contributions to the island remain visible through programmes, community initiatives and public facilities.

“In many ways, my DNA is all over Nevis, not as a slogan, but as a visible record of work that has touched communities and improved lives.”

She pointed particularly to sporting facilities and youth-development initiatives, describing them as evidence of her commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

The former minister also spoke about her experience as a mother raising two boys, explaining that her understanding of household challenges is informed by both her public responsibilities and personal experience.

She insisted that political leadership should never be reduced to status, titles or personal advancement.

Instead, she argued, elected representatives must remain accessible, listen to their constituents and demonstrate that their work is making a difference.

A DIRECT CHALLENGE TO GINGERLAND’S POLITICAL STATUS QUO

Among the strongest portions of her address was Brandy-Williams’ criticism of what she described as Gingerland’s longstanding designation as a politically safe seat.

She asserted that the constituency has been dominated by the same political party for approximately 39 years and questioned whether such political continuity has encouraged complacency in representation.

“Are you satisfied that Gingerland has grown and developed at the same pace as the other constituencies? Are there equal opportunities for the youth in this parish, akin to that of other parishes?”

She also questioned whether residents were satisfied with the overall level of representation they had received.

Brandy-Williams alleged that the perception of Gingerland as a guaranteed electoral stronghold has weakened the political incentive to respond to residents’ concerns.

She raised questions about constituency funding, road conditions, infrastructure investment and accountability, suggesting that greater political competition could lead to increased attention to local development.

These criticisms represent Brandy-Williams’ political assessment. Her allegations concerning funding, the performance of the current representative and the causes of infrastructure shortcomings have not been independently established in this report.

Nevertheless, her remarks place the quality of Gingerland’s representation at the centre of her campaign.

GINGERLAND’S ROADS AND FISHING FACILITIES AMONG HER PRIORITIES

Brandy-Williams highlighted road infrastructure as an immediate concern, pointing to what she described as the continued presence of two strip roads within the constituency’s major road network.

She questioned whether Gingerland had received its fair share of infrastructure development compared with other communities across Nevis.

Her proposals include improvements to the constituency’s road network and upgrades to fishing facilities at Hanley’s Road.

For Brandy-Williams, infrastructure is not simply a matter of convenience. She presented it as essential to economic opportunity, community development and the quality of everyday life.

AGRICULTURE, AGRO-PROCESSING AND NEW ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES

One of the central economic proposals in her address was a commitment to expanding agriculture beyond traditional planting and harvesting.

Brandy-Williams advocated greater investment in agro-processing, value-added manufacturing and the development of locally branded products capable of reaching regional and international markets.

She identified cocoa, mulberry, sarsaparilla and other indigenous agricultural resources as potential foundations for new entrepreneurial ventures.

Her vision includes transforming cocoa into chocolate and developing other agricultural products into marketable goods.

She also called for improved access to financing, business training and export opportunities for small businesses.

Under her proposed approach, local resources and entrepreneurship would become important drivers of economic activity and employment.

HEALTHCARE, UNIVERSAL HEALTH INSURANCE AND SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES

The former health minister also renewed discussion surrounding universal health insurance in St. Kitts and Nevis.

She argued that equitable access to quality healthcare must remain a national priority, particularly for households affected by chronic non-communicable diseases.

Brandy-Williams said her approach would include advocating for renewed consideration of universal health insurance and healthcare arrangements that better serve residents throughout the Federation.

She also acknowledged the pressures facing families as living expenses increase, highlighting concerns about employment, small-business challenges and the needs of senior citizens.

GEOTHERMAL ENERGY: A MAJOR PART OF HER DEVELOPMENT VISION

Brandy-Williams identified geothermal energy as another major priority, describing it as an opportunity for Nevis to increase locally produced energy and reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

She argued that geothermal development could ultimately help reduce energy costs for residents and businesses.

The potential economic and environmental benefits formed part of her broader argument that Nevis should make better use of its natural resources.

Her proposals also extended to the creative economy, where she called for greater support to help talented young people turn artistic and cultural pursuits into sustainable careers.

In tourism, she advocated marketing St. Kitts and Nevis as complementary destinations, offering visitors distinct but connected experiences.

“Two islands, two experiences, one destination.”

WHY SHE IS CONTESTING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Explaining her decision to run without party affiliation, Brandy-Williams declared that independence would allow her to advocate for constituents without being bound by party positions.

She pledged to consult residents, ask difficult questions and speak on issues affecting the constituency.

“My loyalty will not be dictated by a political color or party symbol. My loyalty is with you, the people I seek to represent.”

She framed the decision as an opportunity to place the interests of constituents at the forefront of her representation.

Her address also included an appeal to young people to register, become informed and participate in the democratic process.

She argued that decisions affecting their future require their involvement and active engagement.

“LOOK AT WHAT I HAVE ALREADY DONE”

In one of the closing passages of her address, Brandy-Williams invited residents to evaluate her previous public service rather than rely solely on her current campaign proposals.

“I am not asking you to believe in what I promise to do. I am asking you to look at what I have already done when no one voted for me and then imagine, just imagine what we can do together once you elect me.”

The former minister ended by reaffirming her willingness to return to public office and her commitment to serving Gingerland.

“Gingerland, this is your opportunity for full representation. This is our time. I am Hazel Brandy Williams, experienced, proven, committed and ready to serve.”

A NEW DIMENSION IN GINGERLAND’S POLITICAL CONVERSATION

Brandy-Williams’ declaration places a former government minister with nearly a decade of executive experience into the constituency’s electoral discussion as an independent candidate.

Her address raises several issues likely to feature in public debate: the distribution of development resources, the condition of local infrastructure, opportunities for young people, economic diversification and the accountability of elected representatives.

It also highlights an important question for constituents to examine: how should the performance of longstanding political representation be measured, and what specific development outcomes should residents expect?

Brandy-Williams has now outlined her priorities and presented her record for public consideration. Those proposals, along with the record and positions of other candidates, will be matters for voters to assess as the political process unfolds.

ST. KITTS-NEVIS HEADLINES Independent News. National Issues. The People’s Voice.

Reporting note: This article is based primarily on the transcript of Hazel Brandy-Williams’ address supplied for publication. Her policy proposals, political criticisms and descriptions of her achievements are attributed to her. Independent corroboration of the address itself and all claims made within it was not available.