Attorney Talibah Byron Honoured for Mentorship and Advocacy on International Women’s Day

Prominent attorney Talibah Byron has been recognized by the St. Kitts Ministry of Gender Affairs as an International Women’s Day awardee for her unwavering dedication to mentoring and empowering teen mothers through the transformative Project Viola program.

Byron, in a heartfelt statement, expressed her deep appreciation for the honor, highlighting her commitment to ensuring that teen mothers receive the tools and guidance needed to complete their secondary and higher education. She emphasized that Project Viola plays a crucial role in breaking cycles of poverty, abuse, and violence that often affect young mothers and their children.

Reflecting on her mentorship experience, Byron shared a moving encounter with a 15-year-old teen mother determined to become a lawyer. The young woman, who lost her father to violence as a child, drew inspiration from her personal experiences with injustice and was given the opportunity to shadow Byron in her legal practice, including a placement at her office and a visit to the courtroom.

Byron described the mentee as exceptionally intelligent and driven, expressing hope that teen mothers will face fewer barriers in achieving their aspirations. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting young women in their pursuit of education and professional success, stating that she looks forward to the day her mentee joins the legal profession.

Her recognition by the Ministry of Gender Affairs underscores the importance of mentorship and advocacy in empowering young mothers and fostering a future where they can thrive despite societal challenges.