Destra Garcia Talks Faith and Personal Growth in Exclusive “Get Ready With Me” Video with Melly Rose

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago – Destra Garcia, an icon in Caribbean music, opens up about her faith in an exclusive “Get Ready With Me” video with singer Melly Rose. In this intimate interview, Destra reflects on her spiritual journey, sharing how she is no longer afraid to openly declare “Jesus is Lord” and inviting her fans to accept her for who she truly is.

Destra also discusses how her family’s faith has influenced her and the creation of her music. She talks about her excitement for her first-ever gospel concert, where she’ll perform tracks from her new gospel album.

The video provides fans with a candid, behind-the-scenes look at Destra’s growth, both personally and artistically, as she embraces this new chapter in her career.

GET READY WITH ME VIDEO:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHtfj3lJood/?igsh=cjNxM3c2eGtidzUy