World Bank Projects 2.2% Growth for Latin America and the Caribbean in 2026

WASHINGTON — Latin America and the Caribbean is projected to grow by 2.2% in 2026, broadly in line with the estimated 2.4% growth recorded in 2025, according to the World Bank Group’s latest Latin America and the Caribbean Economic Update.

While the regional average remains modest, the report says stronger growth is possible where countries maintain sound macroeconomic policies, strengthen institutions and encourage investment.

The World Bank highlighted El Salvador and Paraguay as countries outperforming the regional average, with growth supported by improved security conditions, fiscal consolidation and private investment. Panama and the Dominican Republic were also cited as maintaining solid growth, while Argentina is projected to expand for three consecutive years between 2025 and 2027.

“Latin America and the Caribbean has the potential to achieve stronger and more ambitious growth,” said Susana Cordeiro Guerra, the World Bank’s Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean.

But risks remain. The report pointed to energy-price volatility, high debt and interest burdens, limited fiscal space and the potential impact of El Niño on agriculture, hydropower, food prices and energy costs.

The update also examined the growing role of artificial intelligence across the region. It found that a median 17% of working-age adults report using generative AI tools—about half the rate reported in the United States and Canada.

The World Bank said the key barriers are not simply access or cost, but workforce skills, management capacity and firms’ ability to reorganise around new technology.

The report recommends expanded technical training, stronger digital government systems and support for practical, low-cost “small AI” tools that can assist small businesses, farmers, educators, healthcare providers and public services.