St. Kitts-Nevis’ Dennis McCall Jr. Soars to New Heights: Earns PhD at 30 with Groundbreaking Aviation Research!





Congratulations are in order for Dennis McCall Jr., a remarkable young scholar hailing from Boyd’s, St. Kitts, and Butler’s, Nevis, who has earned his PhD at just 30 years old! McCall, a trailblazer in the field of sustainable aviation, was admitted to the PhD Program at De Montfort University (DMU) in Leicester, England, in 2020, and his research on “Sustainable Aviation in the Caribbean” has been nothing short of revolutionary.

From the outset, Dennis made waves. He clinched the prestigious Business and Law Faculty Three-Minute Thesis Competition twice, along with back-to-back victories in the university’s Doctoral Thesis Competition. His leadership shone as the President and Event Manager of the Caribbean Society, and he was honored as the Recipient of the Sustainable DMU Climate Activist Award.

In 2023, McCall earned 1st Place in the Doctoral College Research Poster Competition and represented DMU at the United Nations Headquarters. His influence extended globally when he spoke at the 1st International Sustainable Aviation Conference in Aruba, cementing his role as a leader in the sustainable aviation movement.

This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support and sacrifices of his mother, Claudia Weekes-McCall, originally of Butler’s Village, Nevis. Claudia’s dedication and instillation of core values laid the foundation for Dennis to excel at the highest academic level.

Now, as Dr. McCall embarks on a new journey lecturing in Aviation and Tourism at Teesside University in North Yorkshire, England, we proudly applaud his stellar accomplishments.

Join us in celebrating this extraordinary son of St. Kitts-Nevis and wishing him continued success as he inspires a new generation of aviation leaders!