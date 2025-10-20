Giselle Crooke Represents St. Kitts and Nevis with Pride in CARICOM Young Professionals Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to shine on the regional stage through the achievements of its young leaders. Giselle Crooke, a dynamic Youth Officer in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, has proudly represented the Federation as a participant in the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme (CYPP) — a distinguished initiative that brings together emerging leaders from across the Caribbean to engage in dialogue, collaboration, and policy development.

Reflecting on her experience, Crooke shared:

“It has been an honour to represent St. Kitts and Nevis as a participant in the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme — an initiative designed to engage emerging leaders across the region in meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and policy development. Through this programme, I have had the opportunity to contribute to discussions on regional integration, youth empowerment, and sustainable development, while deepening my understanding of how the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) functions to create opportunities for all Caribbean citizens.”

Her journey, she said, has been both “enriching and inspiring,” reaffirming her commitment to youth leadership, regional unity, and the vision of a stronger Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Crooke’s active engagement in the CYPP underscores her passion for empowering youth voices in policymaking and advancing the ideals of the CSME, which aims to promote free movement, trade, and opportunity across the region.

A graduate with strong foundations in marketing and community development, Crooke previously served as a Sales Representative at The Bank of Nevis Limited, where she helped strengthen the promotion of financial services such as American Express merchant programs. She currently serves as a Youth Officer in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, where she continues to mentor and mobilize young people toward personal growth and national development.

Her participation in the CYPP adds to the growing list of young professionals from the Federation making an impact across the region — helping to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains an active contributor to the future of CARICOM integration and youth advancement.

