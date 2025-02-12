THE ARCHITECT, THE ADVOCATE, THE ARTIST: NYOKA GUMBS, A STEAM TRAILBLAZER

By Tonya Sims

This is the first in a five-part series celebrating women advancing in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), STEM careers offer women lower unemployment and higher earnings, providing pathways to self-sufficiency. Today, we spotlight Nyoka Gumbs—a woman whose diverse career embodies the power of STEAM.

Nyoka’s journey began on the historically rich islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis. At just 16, she left the Caribbean for New York City to study architecture at the City College of New York. Her move required resilience and vision: “I wanted to design spaces that looked beautiful and served people,” she recalled.

While pursuing architecture, Nyoka realized that excelling in the field required more than just creative design; it demanded a deep understanding of construction. She joined Non-Traditional Employment for Women (NEW) in 2003, gaining hands-on experience that would prove essential in her male-dominated industry.

With over 25 years of experience, Nyoka is now a leader in construction project management. She has overseen major initiatives like the $150 million NYCHA Comprehensive Modernization Program at Todt Hill Houses and a $40 million Hurricane Sandy Recovery Project. Her work includes modernizing infrastructure, implementing new heating and power systems, and mentoring Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MBE/WBE) contractors.

Her impressive credentials include holding a NYC Department of Buildings Construction Superintendent license, underscoring her emphasis on site safety. “An architect is not just a designer but a master builder,” Nyoka explained. “My work blends creativity, technical knowledge, and leadership to create lasting change.”

Beyond construction, Nyoka is a founding member of the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a non-profit organization championing the arts for community upliftment in New York City and the Caribbean. LOAF fosters creativity, cultural connection, and opportunities for underserved communities. She also teaches “Beyond the Tools: Soft Skills for Hard Hats,” a course designed to help women navigate challenges in male-dominated industries.

Her creative spirit continues to shine through her business, Dope Arts LLC, which she founded in 2005. Blending design and storytelling, Dope Arts produces visual art and community initiatives. Her debut book, The Day After the Unemployment Runs Out: A Survival Guide for Those Facing Financial Hardship, was inspired by her personal experience during the Great Recession. The book offers practical advice for budgeting, accessing aid, and building resilience. “This book is about hope and empowerment,” she said. “It’s a guide to navigating financial hardship with dignity and determination.”

Nyoka’s story is a testament to what’s possible for young Black girls with courage, vision, and a commitment to excellence. Her advice to the next generation: “Your journey is yours. Don’t let anyone limit your vision. Believe in your power to create, transform, and lead.”

Follow Nyoka’s inspiring journey on Instagram (@nyokamusango), Facebook, and LinkedIn to learn more about her work, book, and advocacy efforts. Stay tuned for more stories of remarkable women in STEAM!