St. Kitts and Nevis National Zahria Allers-Liburd Helps Set Relay Record at University of South Florida

Tampa, FL, May 28, 2024 – Zahria Allers-Liburd, a standout athlete from St. Kitts and Nevis, played a pivotal role in the University of South Florida’s relay team that set a new program record in the 4x400m relay. Alongside teammates Shania Benjamin, Terren Peterson, and Amenda Saint Louis, the quartet achieved a remarkable time of 3:29.37, securing their spot in the upcoming NCAA Championships.

The 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place from Wednesday, June 5 through Saturday, June 8. Both men’s and women’s events will be held simultaneously, offering a platform for the best collegiate athletes to showcase their talents.

Zahria Allers-Liburd’s performance highlights her exceptional speed and teamwork, contributing significantly to the University of South Florida’s track and field success. The relay team’s achievement not only marks a milestone for the program but also sets a high standard for future athletes.

The university community and fans from St. Kitts and Nevis eagerly anticipate the team’s participation in the NCAA Championships, where they will compete against the top relay teams from across the nation.

Congratulations to Zahria Allers-Liburd and her teammates for their outstanding accomplishment and best of luck at the NCAA Championships!

For more updates and information, follow the University of South Florida’s track and field team on their official social media channels.