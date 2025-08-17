Kittitian Mastermind Outplays the Globe to Bring Home Historic Title

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — History was made this weekend as St. Kitts and Nevis’ own Allington “Leggy” Berridge stormed the domino world stage and seized the crown at the World Domino Tournament Three-Hand Competition 2025 in Antigua.

In front of a roaring, electrified crowd, Berridge delivered a masterclass in strategy and composure, dismantling some of the world’s most decorated players with sharp calculations, daring plays, and ice-cold execution. By the end of the final hand, it wasn’t just a victory — it was domination.

“This win is for St. Kitts and Nevis,” a beaming Berridge declared moments after lifting the coveted crown. “It’s an honor to bring the championship home.”

A Global Stage, A Local Hero

Berridge’s triumph was no small feat. The tournament drew the fiercest competitors from across the Caribbean, Latin America, North America, and Europe, all hungry for glory. Yet one by one, “Leggy” cut them down with precision and flair, turning the finals into a showcase of Kittitian brilliance.

With every slam of the domino tiles, the Antigua arena erupted in gasps and cheers — and when the final points were tallied, Berridge’s name was etched in history.

Inspiring a New Generation

This milestone is more than just a personal achievement; it shines a global spotlight on the Federation’s rising dominance in the sport. Already, whispers are circulating that St. Kitts and Nevis could become the Caribbean’s new domino powerhouse.

Back home, fans are hailing Berridge not just as a champion, but as an inspiration. His win has sparked fresh excitement in domino circles across the islands, motivating a new wave of young players eager to follow in his footsteps.

King of the Table, Pride of the Nation

From Basseterre’s rum shops to the domino hangouts of Nevis, celebrations erupted the moment word of Berridge’s victory spread. For many, this wasn’t just about a game — it was about national pride, resilience, and the ability of a small nation to rise and conquer on the world stage.

Allington “Leggy” Berridge has proven that domino greatness isn’t confined to the big nations. In 2025, the crown belongs to St. Kitts and Nevis. And the King’s name is Leggy.