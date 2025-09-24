TOURISM AUTHORITY SILENT ON DISBANDED BOARD AS NEW TRAVEL ADVISORY BODY TAKES SHAPE

Basseterre, St. Kitts — September 2025 — A quiet but consequential shift has been unfolding within the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. While the public has been left in the dark about the fate of its legally mandated Board of Directors, the Authority has instead announced the creation of a brand-new Travel Advisor Board, leaving many to question the governance, accountability, and transparency at the heart of one of the Federation’s most critical industries.

The Vanishing Board of 2022

Expired board of 2022

Installed in 2022, the Tourism Authority’s Board of Directors was chaired by attorney Ermelin Sebastian-Duggins, wife of current Minister of Tourism, Samal Duggins. Their two-year mandate quietly expired earlier this year. Yet, months later, no formal announcement has been made regarding their reappointment, replacement, or even acknowledgement that the Board no longer exists.

Sources close to the Authority confirm that Sebastian-Duggins is no longer serving as chair, and “most, if not all” of the Board members from the 2022–2024 term have not been reappointed. This revelation raises serious questions about oversight and leadership during a time when tourism is the very lifeblood of the Federation’s economy.

Silence Breeds Speculation

The absence of an official communication has triggered speculation across the tourism sector. Has the Board been permanently disbanded? If so, why has the Authority failed to explain this to the public? Who has been guiding policy, decision-making, and accountability in the interim months since the board’s expiration?

Such silence is particularly troubling given that statutory boards are not ceremonial—they are designed to provide checks and balances, strategic oversight, and governance over taxpayer-funded institutions. Without them, the Authority risks operating in a vacuum of accountability.

The New Travel Advisor Board

Against this backdrop of silence, the Authority has rolled out its newest initiative: the St. Kitts Tourism Advisory Board of Directors. Unlike the previous statutory board, this body will consist of eight international travel advisors drawn from St. Kitts’ major source markets—the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean.

According to CEO Kelly Fontenelle, the advisory board aims to strengthen St. Kitts’ ties with the travel trade:

“By listening to and collaborating with our valued partners, we can stay agile in the face of global trends and evolving consumer behavior – ensuring St. Kitts remains a competitive and sought-after destination.”

Members will serve a minimum one-year term, attend virtual meetings, and gather annually on-island for direct engagement with decision-makers. Applications close on October 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Strategic or Smoke Screen?

While the new Travel Advisor Board may enhance St. Kitts’ global connectivity, critics argue that it does nothing to address the void left by the expired statutory board. An international advisory panel cannot substitute for a local board entrusted with fiduciary duty, statutory compliance, and policy oversight on behalf of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The timing of the announcement—rolling out a shiny new international board without clarifying the fate of the domestic one—has only amplified suspicions that the Authority may be prioritizing optics over governance.

The Bigger Picture: Governance on Trial

This development comes at a precarious time for St. Kitts’ tourism industry, which is grappling with global competition, fragile recovery in the cruise and stayover markets, and persistent concerns about marketing efficiency. Without clarity on who governs the Tourism Authority itself, stakeholders are left asking: who is accountable to the people?

Until the government and the Tourism Authority address the elephant in the room—the expiration and silence around the 2022 Board—questions of legitimacy will continue to overshadow even the most promising initiatives.

For an industry touted as the backbone of the economy, transparency cannot be optional. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve more than silence.