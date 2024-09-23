Dr. Joy Huggins and Huggins Dermatology Medical Center Hosts FREE Skin Clinic for Kids Ages 0-16 on October 19th

“”

In a heartwarming initiative, Registered Dermatologist Dr. Debbie-Joy Huggins and the Huggins Dermatology Medical Center will be offering a FREE Skin Clinic for children aged 0-16 on Saturday, October 19th. The clinic will provide crucial dermatological services, helping young patients address skin-related issues at no cost to their families.

Dr. Huggins, the sole proprietor of Renu Medi-Spa, has long been a driving force in promoting health and wellness throughout St. Kitts & Nevis. With a career spanning nearly two decades, her clinic provides a unique blend of traditional and modern cosmetic spa services, enhancing the quality of care available in the region.

Renu Medi-Spa has not only made a significant impact on the domestic market but has also played a pivotal role in medical tourism. The facility’s comprehensive aesthetic medical procedures have attracted visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond, positioning St. Kitts & Nevis as a sought-after destination for health and wellness services.

For those interested in the FREE Skin Clinic for Kids, appointments can be made by contacting Huggins Dermatology Medical Center at (869) 465-3394. The clinic is located at Bird Rock Commercial, where Dr. Huggins and her team are eager to provide vital care for the next generation.

