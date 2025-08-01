Between 2015 and 2022, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis experienced an unmatched era of healthcare infrastructure strengthening, particularly in emergency medical response capacity, under the leadership of Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris and the Team Unity administration.

Over a span of seven years, the government delivered an unprecedented total of eleven (11) brand new ambulances, revitalizing a healthcare system that had long suffered from an inadequate and outdated fleet. This delivery represented strategic governance, multi-sector collaboration, and a commitment to equitable healthcare across both islands.

The Breakdown: 11 New Ambulances in 7 Years

2015–2016: 2 brand new ambulances were delivered within the administration’s first year — a clear sign of the new government’s commitment to emergency health response. 2018: 2 additional ambulances purchased by the Government.

by the Government. 1 ambulance donated by Dr. Cameron-Wilkinson , financed through a fundraising concert featuring Windsor medical students.

by , financed through a fundraising concert featuring Windsor medical students. 2 ambulances donated by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board. Post-2018 to 2020: 2 brand new ambulances donated by Ambassador Mr. Bader Alganym , owner of the SKN Mission Building in New York and a longtime benefactor of the Federation. One of these was allocated to Nevis , the other remained on St. Kitts .

by , owner of the SKN Mission Building in New York and a longtime benefactor of the Federation. 2021–2022: 1 ambulance handed over in 2021 by Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett , facilitated through the Ministry of Finance under PM Harris.

by Minister of Health , facilitated through the Ministry of Finance under PM Harris. 1 final ambulance delivered in 2022, rounding the total to eleven (11) brand new ambulances under the Team Unity administration.

A Benchmark in Health Leadership

This record of delivery was not only consistent and impactful — it was unprecedented. Never before in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis had a government invested so deliberately and effectively in emergency medical mobility.

The ambulances were:

Brand new

Strategically distributed across both islands

Acquired through a blend of public funding, international donations, and creative fundraising

Delivered consistently throughout the administration’s tenure

In Stark Contrast to the Present

As of 2025, the Federation is facing a healthcare embarrassment — only two ambulances are currently operational, and the government’s recent “solution” has been to import used foreign ambulances, still bearing foreign-language markings and awaiting retrofitting in local garages. This regression exposes the severe decline in healthcare prioritization under the current administration.

Conclusion

The Team Unity administration’s delivery of 11 brand new ambulances over 7 years was not just impressive — it was visionary, measurable, and life-saving. Dr. Timothy Harris’ leadership in this regard represents a gold standard in governance and a blueprint for public health progress.

When leadership is driven by purpose rather than public relations, the results speak for themselves — and they arrive brand new, not second-hand.