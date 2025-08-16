St. Kitts-Nevis Teen Ajernee Hodge Raises Girls’ Voices at Major UN Conference in Mexico

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — August 16, 2025 — At just 15 years old, Ajernee Hodge of Saint Kitts and Nevis has stepped onto the global stage, representing not only her country but also the voices of countless adolescent girls across the Eastern Caribbean.

On Thursday, Hodge delivered a passionate address at the 16th Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, held in Mexico City, where she boldly challenged leaders and policymakers to dismantle gender stereotypes, ensure the real inclusion of adolescents in decision-making, and create a fairer future for all girls.

A Call to Break Stereotypes

Speaking with clarity and conviction, Hodge drew attention to the harsh realities faced by many adolescent girls who are too often denied equal opportunities due to entrenched social expectations.

“Too many girls are robbed of opportunities to learn and thrive because of the burden of unpaid care work,” Hodge emphasized.

According to UNICEF data presented at the conference, adolescent girls across the region spend an average of seven more hours per week than boys on domestic and caregiving tasks — precious time that could be used for studying, playing, or developing their full potential.

A Voice for Change

UNICEF Eastern Caribbean hailed Hodge’s intervention as a “powerful reminder that change is both possible and urgent.” Her message underscored the importance of listening to young people, especially adolescent girls, who continue to be underrepresented in policy discussions that shape their futures.

“Every child has the right to be heard and to enjoy an equal chance to succeed,” UNICEF stressed in its statement.

A Proud Moment for St. Kitts and Nevis

Hodge’s presence in Mexico City marked a historic moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis, highlighting the federation’s role in the global dialogue on gender equality, child rights, and adolescent empowerment.

Her call to action resonated across borders, reinforcing the urgent need for governments, institutions, and communities to reimagine a future where girls are free to learn, lead, and thrive without barriers.

As Hodge’s voice echoed through the halls of the conference, it became clear: the fight for equality is not just for tomorrow — it must begin today, with the voices of young leaders leading the way.